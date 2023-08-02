Tanya Chutkan ethnicity, name origin and all about the judge overseeing Donald Trump's Jan 6th case

Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Donald Trump's Jan 6th case, has experience presiding over trials involving rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol over the former president’s baseless claims of a stolen election.

Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday, August 1, on charges of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss. The charges stemmed from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into events surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. Trump was charged with four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, tampering with a witness and conspiracy against the rights of citizens for fuelling the violent protest.

Tanya Chutkan, a Black Asian woman, who moved from Jamaica to the United States to pursue her college studies, worked as an attorney for over two decades before she was appointed as a judge in 2014.

Christine Priola's life was uprooted after she entered the Capitol on J6 with a sign that read "The Children Cry out for Justice."



Christine Priola's life was uprooted after she entered the Capitol on J6 with a sign that read "The Children Cry out for Justice." Priola begged Judge Tanya Chutkan for mercy. Chutkan gave her 15 months.

Per multiple reports, Chutkan will now preside over the Jan 6 case. The news does not bode well for the former president as Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, has a history of doling out harsher punishments than recommended by prosecutors in Capitol riot cases.

She also ruled against the former president in a separate Jan 6 case where Trump sought to block the release of documents pertaining to the investigation citing “executive privilege.”

As Tanya Chutkan is set to preside over Donald Trump's Jan 6th case, here’s everything about the former public defender, who was appointed as a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2014.

Tanya Chutkan grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, before leaving home to attend college at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she obtained her bachelor's degree in economics in 1983. Chutkan then went on to pursue her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she graduated in 1987.

She then began working at a private practice for three years before joining the District of Columbia Public Defender Service, where she worked as an attorney from 1991 to 2002. Chutkan revealed that despite her qualifications and years of experience, she faced criticism due to her immigrant, Black, and Asian ethnicity. In a statement to US courts.gov, she said:

“For a lot of people, I seem to check a lot of boxes: immigrant, woman, Black, Asian. Your qualifications are always going to be subject to criticism and you have to develop a thick skin.”

Before Chutkan was appointed as a judge in 2014, she worked at a private law firm for over a decade. Chutkan is married to Peter Krauthamer, a former Associate Judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Chutkan, in the past has strongly criticized the January 6 'insurrection' and has doled out stiff penalties to Jan6 defendants.

Per Associated Press, Tanya Chutkan is one of two dozen judges in Washington, D.C., who have overseen the Jan 6 case sentencing of nearly 600 defendants. While other judges have reportedly been lenient toward the defendants who have managed to evade jail time in the case, Chutkan is accused of coming down hard on the suspects for their role in the Jan 6 siege.

During the December 2021 sentencing of a Florida man who attacked police officers in the Capitol building, Tanya Chutkan said:

“Every day we’re hearing reports of anti-democratic factions of people plotting violence, the potential threat of violence, in 2024. It has to be made clear that trying to violently overthrow the government, trying to stop the peaceful transition of power and assaulting law enforcement officers in that effort is going to be met with absolutely certain punishment.”

The Florida man reportedly received five years in prison for his role in the capitol riot.