“Fabulous lighting”: John Eastman mugshot goes viral as Trump’s attorney surrenders in election interference case

John Eastman, the conservative attorney to Donald Trump credited as the key figure in subverting the 2020 election, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, August 22, on charges alleging he plotted to overturn the former president’s election loss in Georgia.

Last week, Eastman was named as one of 18 co-defendants in the Georgia case where he is accused of leading the charge to illegally subvert the 2020 elections alongside Trump. Eastman allegedly organized a false slate of Electoral College votes in favor of Trump, who had lost the race in the swing state Georgia by 11,000 votes.

In the wake of the charges, Eastman was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked at the Fulton County jail, where he was photographed for police records.

John Eastman's mugshot prompts hilarious reactions on social media

Expand Tweet

John Eastman’s mugshot has since gone viral, prompting hilarious memes on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. One of the searing comments on the post said, “Fabulous lighting.” The post seemingly took aim at the unflattering lighting in the Fulton County jail that rendered Eastman’s countenance an unfavorable hue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Echoing the statement, another user praised Fulton County Jail’s limited photographing skills and said:

“I’ve never been more thankful that the Fulton county sheriff’s Department has no idea how to properly expose a photograph.”

Meanwhile, another user astutely pointed out:

“That's why mugshots are infamous. They never make anyone look good."

Expand Tweet

Several others jumped into the discourse ad posted amusing reactions. The posts read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What we know about John Eastman's involvement in the Georgia election case

On Tuesday, a Fulton County Superior Court judge set bond for more than half of the 18 defendants charged in the Georgia election case. The bond for the co-defendants was set a day after former President Donald Trump's bail was announced at $200,000.

In addition to Trump, Judge McAfee also set bond for his attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro at $100,000, for Ray Smith III at $50,000, and for Scott Hall at $10,000.

The indictment claimed that Eastman played a key role in the alleged plot to overthrow the election in 2020. Eastman, alongside Rudy Giuliani, was accused of devising an illegal strategy for what they called “litigation states” that included Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, where Trump had lost the election.

The strategy involved falsely claiming election fraud without providing concrete proof for the allegations. Eastman allegedly also organized fake electors in the state to sign documents alleging that Trump had won the election. He also pressured officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, to ratify the erroneous results. The indictment claimed Eastman sent an email that said:

"Trump presidential elector nominees in Georgia needed to meet on December 14, 2020, sign six sets of certificates of vote, and mail them 'to the President of the Senate and other officials.'"

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday as Trump announced that he would surrender to authorities on Thursday, August 24. Meanwhile, all the co-defendants in the case were ordered to surrender before Friday, August 25.