Who is Fani Willis? Georgia DA reports racist threats amid Donald Trump 2020 election probe

On Monday, July 31, Donald Trump's legal team unsuccessfully requested that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis be disqualified from his case. Willis, a Fulton County District Attorney, is currently investigating allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

Willis stated that her handling of the case had caught backlash due to the fervor of certain Trump supporters. Willis said she received racist phone calls and at least one letter, with many anonymous individuals making derogatory remarks and threatening to harm her.

According to CNN, 52-year-old Fani Willis is the first woman to hold the office of District Attorney in Fulton County. Since February 10, 2021, Willis has been investigating Donald Trump's alleged attempts at manipulating election results after his loss to Joe Biden.

Willis claimed that Trump reached out to several Georgia State officials, requesting that they 'find' more votes for him. The former President was accused of planning to submit fake certificates that said he had won several electoral college votes.

Fani Willis became chief Municipal Judge for South Fulton, Georgia, in 2019

According to Time, Fani Willis was born in Inglewood, California, to a family deeply involved in politics and activism.

After graduating with a Juris Doctor from Emory in 1996, she gained recognition as a prosecutor in the Fulton County district attorney's office. In 2019, she rose to the position of Chief Municipal Judge for South Fulton, Georgia.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis was elected District Attorney in 2020 after she defeated Paul Howard Jr. for the position. She rose to national recognition in February 2021, when she announced her probe into the allegations against Donald Trump.

Speaking to USA Today, Willis cited a phone call in which Trump asked Georgia officials to get him more votes.

"How soon I knew an investigation may be warranted was on Day One. The phone call was enough to raise eyes — eyebrows — or even cause grave concern. We are looking at the total scope," Willis said.

Due to the volatile nature of the case, Willis has discussed the disturbing correspondence she has received from several people. Since the case began, local authorities have increased their security around the Fulton County courthouse.

Willis has also warned local officials to be cautious in the following month as the grand jury determines the outcome of the accusations against the former President.

Willis said in a letter that while she will do her job as usual, there are chances of danger. She said that if Trump is convicted of the charges against him, there could be a considerable reaction from the public.

"I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job. Please make decisions that keep your staff safe," she said.

Donald Trump has denied all allegations, claiming Willis' probe is politically motivated.