WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Jeff German murder suspect Robert Telles’ 2020 arrest

Robert Telles,45, the Las Vegas public official accused of killing journalist Jeff German, was reportedly arrested for domestic violence in March 2020, according to new Las Vegas police body camera footage of the incident. Telles was arrested on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest.

The footage shows a belligerent Robert Telles in an inebriated state, trying to resist arrest while the police attempt to restrain him in handcuffs outside his home. The incident reportedly occurred a year after Telles was elected as Clark County’s public administrator.

According to a 911 call obtained by the Review-Journal, Telles' wife, Ismael, told the dispatcher that her husband had too much to drink and was “going crazy.”

Telles fatally stabbed Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German on September 2, 2022, after a withering article bylined by the journalist revealed that the public administrator abused his power in office through bullying and favoritism. Telles has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest on September 7.

Telles, during a jailhouse interview with the Review-Journal on September 16, 2022, revealed that he was extremely drunk at the time of the domestic violence arrest in 2020 and said:

“It was just me blacking out and, again, not being in control of what was going on.”

Robert Telles allegedly grabbed his wife around her neck and hit her arm before he was arrested by the police

According to the Review-Journal, a police report revealed that two years before Robert Telles killed Jeff German, he was arrested on domestic battery charges after he reportedly grabbed his wife, Ismael, around her neck and hit her arm on their way home from the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

She then made a 911 call and asked the dispatcher to send police officers. The police arrived at their home and subsequently arrested Telles.

Warning: The following video includes graphic content viewer discretion is advised

In the video, Robert Telles appears to be extremely intoxicated, slurring his speech while being escorted towards the police patrol car outside his home.

“Don't do anything more stupid than you’ve already done,” the police can be heard cautioning the public administrator.

In the car, the police then proceeded to check for any concealed weapons, while Telles repeatedly stated that he was the target of a smear campaign.

He said:

“You guys just want to take me down because I am a public official…I did not touch anybody. I didn’t hurt anybody…this is a civil rights violation.”

Once handcuffed in the back of a police car, Telles, who appeared to be in a dazed state, asked the police the reason behind the arrest.

He repeated several times inside the car:

“I haven't touched anyone, I haven't touched anyone."

During the arrest, Ismael narrated to the police the events that took place after they got back from the casino. Robert Telles, who reportedly had too much to drink shouted “kill me!” after which she and their two children barricaded themselves in a room, as per a report by the Review-Journal.

The police incident report also added that after she made the 911 call, Telles restrained her in a “bear hug,” and wouldn't let go until the kids pried their mother off.

Robert Telles was charged with domestic violence charges which were later dismissed on September 30, 2020, after a negotiation. Telles also received a suspended 90-day sentence for resisting arrest, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was ordered to pay fines and take classes that will help him cope with stress and effectively manage relationships.

Robert Telles says he blacked out from alcohol when he was arrested in 2020

In a Jailhouse interview with the Las Vegas Journal, Robert Telles, who is currently being held without bail at the Clark County detention center for the alleged murder of Jeff German, said that during the 2020 incident, he had blacked out from alcohol and did not remember the events leading up to his arrest.

Telles denied hurting his wife and children and said that he stopped drinking soon after the incident.

He said:

“Like any other person I’ve certainly made mistakes, and I’ve just really tried to do my best, to live my life doing good for others, and I’m hoping that, again, with everything that’s rolling around in the media these days, that people really see that.”

In the same interview, Robert Telles refused to answer questions about the killing of investigative reporter Jeff German since it's an ongoing investigation.

