WATCH: Body cam footage shows Marshawn Lynch being manhandled by cops during ex-NFL star's DUI arrest

Once upon a time, Marshawn Lynch was the best player on his team. However, in the wake of his arrest, many are lamenting how the mighty has fallen. Or rather, how the mighty has been dragged out of his car. That happened when officers arrested the former running back in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In a video, the former running back can be seen talking with police officers in broad daylight. Lynch appears to be intoxicated and is boxed between multiple police vehicles. The car door is open, and Lynch is conversing with the police. The officer's body cam reveals that the running back is threatened with being charged with obstructing an investigation.

The running back asks what kind of obstruction. The officer says there is only one kind that will send him to jail. The officers ask the running back to step out of the vehicle, and he does not. After offering him one last chance, they act.

One officer loses patience and grabs the running back by the arms, pulling him out onto the pavement. He is asked to place his arms behind his back while an officer has a knee on his back before the video ends.

Marshawn Lynch's career

According to Pro Football Reference, the running back started his career when the Buffalo Bills selected him in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons, the running back burst onto the scene, rushing for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2008, he rushed for 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns. At this point, many expected him to continue at his current pace. However, he slowed down in 2009, earning just 450 yards and two touchdowns. After a slow start in 2010, the running back had run out of rope with the Bills, who decided they had enough.

That was when Seattle stepped in to acquire the running back. The investment paid dividends for the team when Lynch saw a resurgence in 2011. He rushed for 1,204 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season with the team. The best season of his career came in 2012, when he rushed for 1,590 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He played with the team in two Super Bowls, helping them ultimately win a Super Bowl. By 2015, however, the wheels had fallen off, and Lynch started to trend down. He skipped the season in 2016 before spending time with the Raiders in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the running back saw one last run with the Seahawks before hanging up his cleats for good.

