Tom Brady gives hilarious Marshawn Lynch-esque answer to rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was given his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty versus the Los Angeles Rams in their 30-27 Divisional Round loss.

TB12 spoke to the media after the game and was asked about the call. His response was similar to that of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch:

“I don’t know, he’d probably have to (tell you about it). I get fined if I say something so.”

During the Super Bowl media session as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, Lynch gave the following response to 29 questions:

"I'm just here so I won't get fined.”

Brady was given a 15-yard penalty by referee Shawn Hochuli, whose father, Ed, was an NFL official from 1990-2017.

The three-time league MVP was hit under the chin by Rams All-Pro linebacker Von Miller, causing his bottom lip to bleed.

TB12 went into the face of Hochuli, explaining that the play warranted a flag. Yet the referee gave Brady an unsportsmanlike call instead.

When Hochuli was asked about the flag, he said that the Buccaneers quarterback used abusive language and was aggressive in his manner:

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

In an episode of the "Let’s Go" podcast prior to the Divisional Round game, he did admit that referees have let him get away with some after the whistle antics in the past.

“I do know that they probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, you know, talking smack to the other team, talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call. I’m kind of a pain in their ass, if you don’t already know that.”

This time around, the referee gave the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback his first ever unsportsmanlike penalty in his 22-year career. However, TB12 has been penalized before in his illustrious career.

Tom Brady's career and penalties

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback TB12

Prior to that unsportsmanlike conduct call, Brady had 58 accepted penalties charged to him. They were mostly for intentional grounding and delay of game calls.

But the former Patriots signal-caller was also penalized for unnecessary roughness once.

It came back in the 2002 season against the Chicago Bears in a Week 10 matchup at the end of the third quarter as a member of the New England Patriots.

The 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on Sunday hurt Tampa Bay as that drive ended in a missed 48-yard field goal by Ryan Succop. In the end, they lost to Los Angeles by a score of 30-27 on a 30-yard kick by Matt Gay.

Will the Buccaneers quarterback return for his third season with the team and his 23rd overall? We will find out this offseason.

