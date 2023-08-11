 Why did Tekashi 6ix9ine get arrested in Florida? Incident explored

On Wednesday, August 9, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested after allegedly violating driving laws in Palm Beach County, Florida. According to CBS, the rapper was detained while he was driving. Authorities pulled him over for an undisclosed violation before responding officers noted that he did not have a license tag.

They said that the rapper had an active warrant against him for neglecting to appear for a scheduled July 12 court date. The July court date was in relation to other charges leveled against the rapper, such as speeding and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has a criminal history that is almost as famous as his career in the rap industry. In the past, he has been implicated in crimes such as child abuse, robbery, kidnapping, assault, and domestic violence. In 2020, he helped New York Prosecutors put several of his old criminal associates behind bars.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Florida arrest

The Miami Herald reported that on June 14, the rapper was reportedly pulled over on a speeding violation after driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone. On June 27, he was notified that he has to show up for a court hearing. On July 12, after 6ix9ine did not show up in court, authorities issued an arrest warrant.

In an exclusive statement, Palm Beach officers outlined the allegations against Tekashi 6ix9ine in correspondence with Newsweek reporters.

A spokesperson said:

"Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement in the Homeland Development when they observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction. They also observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag."

Tekashi 6ix9ine was subsequently transported to PBC jail on the charges. He was released within three hours on a $2000 bond.

The rapper's alleged gang affiliations

The Courthouse News Service reported that in October 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine was notably involved in the Trial of the Nine Trey Gangsters. At that time, he was linked to several crimes such as racketeering, weapon possession, and conspiracy to commit murder.

In November 2018, after it became known that the rapper was collaborating with authorities, members of the Crips allegedly attempted to assault him before he was saved by prison staff.

Then in 2019, the rapper testified against his former gang members in order to get a reduced sentence for racketeering, according to NBC Miami. However, his history of involvement in gang life led to frequent violent confrontations.

On March 21, 2023, the rapper's gang affiliations caught up to him once more. He was reportedly working out at an LA Fitness when he was attacked by three alleged gang members. Lake Worth authorities said that at least one of the assault suspects was affiliated with the Latin Kings, a gang that is reportedly allied with The Bloods, a famous enemy of the Crips.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's defense team has not yet commented on the recent allegations.