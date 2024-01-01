"Haven't we known that for years?": Internet react as Bill Clinton to be named as "John Doe 36" in Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates

The former US President Bill Clinton may be named among the associates of the late p*dophile Jeffrey Epstein once the documents are made public, according to The Messenger. The former President is expected to be identified as "John Doe 36" in the court documents that will be disclosed later this week.

Trigger warning: This article may contain mentions of s*xual assault. Discretion is advised.

Earlier in December 2023, US District Judge Loretta Preska determined that there was no legal basis for keeping Bill Clinton's name a secret. Apart from Clinton, there were reportedly more than 150 names listed in the records. Preska gave the order to start unsealing the names on January 2, 2024.

Expand Tweet

ABC News reported that Bill Clinton has reportedly been referenced over 50 times in the court records about a 2015 complaint filed by Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre.

When news of Bill Clinton's name potentially being a part of the reports was shared on social media, netizens began reacting to it. It was shared by @bennyjohnson on X, formerly Twitter, and was flooded with responses from netizens with one person wondering if it wasn't something that people had known for years.

Expand Tweet

Social media users react as Bill Clinton to be revealed as "John Doe 36" in Jeffrey Epstein's list of clients

Internet went to X to react to the news (Image via X/@ProudElephantUS/@DonaldTNews)

Many of the individuals included in the documents have already had their connections to Epstein and his s*x-trafficking organization. Under US District Judge Loretta Preska the entire list of Epstein's associates is set to be made public.

Over the years, several people had worked for Epstein and his inner circle and were said to have engaged in his crimes. These accusers and alleged victims are expected to be named in a few days.

The documents are part of a civil action filed in 2015 which claimed that Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, forced Virginia Giuffre to be s*xually abused. At the time, Virginia was 17 years old and a purported victim of human trafficking.

Giuffre also claimed in the lawsuit that Epstein and Maxwell had directed her to have s*x with Prince Andrew and several other well-known individuals. However, Prince Andrew refuted the accusations, saying he had no memory of ever seeing Giuffre. She sued him, and he later resolved the case.

Giuffre attempted to have the former president to testify against the late s*x offender. This is said to be the source of many of the references to Bill Clinton, the husband of Hillary Clinton.

The majority of the names that show up in the documents are already connected to Epstein in some way. It its either because they were employed by him, have flown on his aircraft, or have paid him a visit. A few were brought up in 2021 at Maxwell's criminal trial. Sometimes the names exist just as suggestions for the witness lists.

As per The Guardian, at the time, Giuffre claimed she was told to have s*x with him. She further claimed that the 2001 get-together was one of the times she was told to have s*x with Andrew.

This entire information was uploaded on X by @bennyjohnson. Once the post went public, netizens flooded the comment section of the tweet to react and voice their opinion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, Bill Clinton, who frequently traveled on Epstein's private jet and was pictured with him, has refuted any links to s*xual offenders.

The court records that will be made public this week mark the eighth and probably last wave of records from the case to be made public since the Miami Herald intervened in 2018 to obtain access to the records.

Many famous names, like Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump have been associated with the s*x offender.