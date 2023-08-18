Fact Check: Was Barack Obama Jeffrey Epstein's middle man to JP Morgan? Viral tweet debunked

A recent viral claim stating former US President Barack Obama has been the middle man of Jeffrey Edward Epstein to JP Morgan. The claim was made popular through X user @dom_lucre, who mentioned that statement was made by Bloomberg.

While American billionaire and s*x offender Jeffrey Edward Epstein boasted many influential clients over the years, Barack Obama has not been one of them, despite what the recent published viral tweet claims. However, a reader's context was also added to @dom_lucre's tweet, clarifying that the article cited by the user stated Epstein playing a role in developing a client relationship between JP Morgan Chase and White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler during Obama's presidentship.

Epstein was actually charged with federal child s*x trafficking in February 2019, four months before his arrest. As per news outlets like MSN, the court petition says that, Ruemmler, who is currently Chief Counsel for Goldman Sachs, was recommended to JP Morgan as a potential client by Epstein's personal assistant.

Thus, contrary to what the recent social networking sites are claiming, Jeffrey Epstein was not involved with Barack Obama but with Kathryn Ruemmler.

Barack Obama had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein

JP Morgan and Kathryn Ruemmler names came up in Jeffrey Epstein's case (Image via Getty Images)

JP Morgan Chase & Co. is a Delaware-based multinational American financial services company with its headquarters in New York City. Market capitalization indicates that it is both the largest bank in the US and the largest bank worldwide. On the other hand, Kathryn "Kathy" Ruemmler is a lawyer who formerly worked for President Barack Obama as his Principal Deputy White House Counsel and subsequently as his White House Counsel.

Despite the apparent lack of relationship between these two names, they were recently connected in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

According to sources like CNBC news agencies, the court filing claimed that:

“JP Morgan admits Epstein was involved in the establishment of a customer relationship with Kathryn Ruemmler. Ruemmler actually served as the White House's general counsel for the longest under previous President Barack Obama.

As such, Kathryn Ruemmler, the longest-serving general counsel for the White House under previous President Barack Obama, was listed as having a customer relationship with JPMorgan, according to the same document. Ruemmler's recommendation to JP Morgan to become a client, which the bank enthusiastically accepted, happened nearly six years after the company claimed to have terminated its relationship with Epstein.

The American Territory claims that between 1998 and 2013, when Epstein had accounts at the bank, JP Morgan allowed and profited from his s*x trafficking of young women to the Virgin Islands, where he owned a house. However, JP Morgan reportedly rejected any connection in the matter.

The trial on the matter is currently set for October 2023. As per the same MSN source, the court documents also mentioned:

"Even after his exit right up until his arrest in 2019, JPMorgan continued to work with Epstein".

Details about Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was an American s*x offender (Image via Getty Images)

Jeffrey Edward Epstein was born and brought up in New York City. Despite not having a college degree, he started his career as a teacher at the Dalton School.

He was subsequently arrested on July 6, 2019, on suspicion of s*x trafficking and conspiracy after it was claimed that between 2002 and 2005, he paid girls as young as 14 for s*x and used them to lure more minor girls.

Many wealthy and people with powerful positions have been known for being in Epstein's close circle. Politicians like Bill Clinton and Bill Richardson, businessmen like Leslie Wexner and Leon Black, Nobel laureates like Murray Gell-Mann and Frank Wilczek, and even royalty like Prince Andrew were all his clients.

On August 10, 2019, he was discovered dead in the Manhattan jail, where he was detained in anticipation of his s*x trafficking trial. The medical examiner in New York City determined that he committed suicide.