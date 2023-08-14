Fact Check: Is the alien in NYC subway video real? Viral video sparks wild reactions online 

A video of an alien riding a New York City subway has gone viral across social media platforms. This comes after a recent U.S. congressional hearing where former military members testified about “nonhuman” activity they had discovered. The viral clip seems to have left netizens alarmed in light of the recent testimonies. However, the footage which has gone viral does not show a real ET.

Twitter user @StanleyRoberts was one among the many who uploaded the viral video of the Martian in a subway. The extraterrestrial creature appeared as one would have imagined, resembling an emoji. They were seen wearing a “Love Your Mother” t-shirt which also showed planet Earth. The foreign entity was also barefoot and absorbing their surroundings as others looked on.

The video had amassed 7.5 million views at the time of writing this article.

Popular gossip page Drama Alert also uploaded a video of the occurrence on Twitter. They showed the outsider walking around the city and looking at clothes. A person in the attached Drama Alert video also questioned netizens- “whose social experiment is this?”

However, the entity is not a real extraterrestrial. It is simply a promotional campaign for a movie.

Viral video of an alien in a subway debunked

Netizens who are coming across the alien are not seeing a real-life extraterrestrial entity, but it is simply incredible makeup skills being used to promote a video. According to Trevor Decker, the alien is a character from the latest movie Jules, which is out in theaters at the moment.

The marketing team of Jules put in effort to create an alien that looked real to create buzz for their film. Tourists and locals have since been taking pictures and videos of the person dressed as an extraterrestrial.

The movie is about a man’s life being upended when a UFO crashes into his backyard in rural Pennsylvania. He then befriends the entity, leading to matters going haywire. The movie has received 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is directed by Marc Turtletaub and stars Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, Donald Paul and Jane Curtin amongst others.

Twitter also noted that there was not a real entity traveling the New York City subway. The platform said:

“This footage is an actress (Jade Quon) in costume playing the alien character “Jules” from the recently released film of the same name.”

Hence, the ET is not real and videos claiming that a real alien is on the subway are false in nature.

Netizens react to the viral video

Internet users had a field day with the viral clip. Many were certain that the Martian was not real. A few reactions to the videos floating on the internet read:

It seems like the movie has left netizens worldwide in a frenzy.