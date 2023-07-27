Non-human biologics definition explored in wake of David Grusch's explosive UFO hearing revelations 

David Grusch, a former intelligence official, delivered a shocking testimony at the recent hearing for House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. The former military intelligence officer claimed that the Congress has been kept in the dark about UFOs for several years.

During the hearing, David Grusch made the statement about the US government harboring an alien spacecraft under oath in front of the House. He was then asked if the government still has the pilots of the crashed UFO, to which he responded:

"Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah."

He further made claims that the biologics were “non human.”

David’s claims came for the first time in June 2023, when he stated that the US government is hiding some evidence of UFOs and extraterrestrials. Upon his shocking revelations, the Republican-led committee then started an investigation.

David Grusch claimed he was directly involved in the analysis of the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, or UFO) as he was attached to the US Department of Defense agency until 2023.

TheJuan1️⃣ @planethunter56



Years later, UFO whistleblower David Grusch: “We have recovered craft of non-human origin… and as fantastical as it sounds… bodies as well.”



What can I say… Tom told us so 🤷🏻‍♂️



#ufotwitter #uaptwitter #ufoX #uapX pic.twitter.com/l7p2V1I8VO Tom DeLonge: “Aliens Exist”Years later, UFO whistleblower David Grusch: “We have recovered craft of non-human origin… and as fantastical as it sounds… bodies as well.”What can I say… Tom told us so 🤷🏻‍♂️

David Grusch has never seen aliens himself: More details and meaning of Non-human biologics revealed

During the conference, David Grusch was asked if he had seen the non-human biologics himself. In response, he said that he hadn't, adding that all of his claims are on the basis of “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials.”

A human biologic is basically any product or remains of any living organism. As per Medicine Net, these components include vaccines, blood, blood components, cells, allergens, genes, tissues, and even recombinant proteins.

The website claims:

“Biologic products may contain proteins that control the action of other proteins and cellular processes, genes that control the production of vital proteins, modified human hormones, or cells that produce substances that suppress or activate components of the immune system.”

Rep. Tim Burchett @RepTimBurchett Thank you to our hearing witnesses today: Commander David Fravor, Ryan Graves, and David Grusch. These three patriots are opening the floodgates and shedding some much-needed light on this issue. pic.twitter.com/54eyN1pDWy

Hence, David’s claims about finding non-human biologics mean that these components found near the alleged UFO site were non-human and did not belong to any living organism, thereby solidifying the claims of it belonging to an alien or extraterrestrial body or organism.

Furthermore, David also made shocking claims that the US government has known about “non human” activity since the 1930s and has been concealing it from other government bodies, the US citizens, and the world.

When Grusch was asked by South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace about the US government recovering bodies from alien spacecraft, he responded by saying:

"As I've stated publicly already in my News Nation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries... Non-human and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program.”

Panther Forest @pantherforest84

#UFOHearings #xfiles pic.twitter.com/kuB42Nh4XH David Grusch tells Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that he can provide specific names and locations of unacknowledged UFO Special Access Programs in a classified setting.

David Grusch addded:

“I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program…I made the decision, based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general, and in effect become a whistleblower.”

Grusch's statements, which have since gone viral on social media, was accompanied by statements from two other former pilots, who claimed they experienced UFOs first-handed.

At the moment, the US government and the government bodies accused of hiding facts have not yet spoken up on the matter. As per the Associated Press, the Pentagon has denied the claims.