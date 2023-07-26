Former US Intelligence Agent David Grusch claims Aliens Exist under oath

David Grusch, a former agent of the US Air Force Intelligence and a whistleblower, gave testimony to a United States congressional panel on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, about the American military force's possible attempts to bury knowledge regarding unearthly objects being spotted in the sky. The hearing was on UAPs or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, which is a term used to get rid of the stigma attached to the term "UFO."

The claims of former officer David Grusch evidently denoted his firm belief in the existence of aliens and the US military's awareness about it. Apart from this individual, Wednesday's hearing also saw an array of other witnesses from military backgrounds.

One of them was David Fravor, a retired Navy Commander of the United States. He also shared his first-hand experience of witnessing a UAP back in 2004. As per Euronews, the entire hearing had immense political importance. This is because the lawmakers of the U.S. wanted to investigate the UAP issue while keeping everything as practical as possible. Without further ado, let's dive right in to learn more details about it.

Both Agent David Grusch and David Fravor gave strong testimony in favor of the existence of UFOs in front of the US congressional panel

David Grusch publicly claimed that the United States military might be trying to reverse-engineer several recovered craft of unknown origins. As reported by Euronews, Fravor, in his detailed testimony to the panel about a 2004 encounter with a UAP right over the Persian Gulf, said:

"As we looked around, we noticed some white water off our right side. The weather on the day of the incident was as close to a perfect day as you could ask, clear skies, light winds, calm seas (no whitecaps from the waves) so the white water stood out in the large blue ocean. As all four looked down, we saw a small white Tic Tac shaped object…. As we pulled nose onto the object at approximately ½ of a mile with the object just left of our nose, it rapidly accelerated and disappeared right in front of our aircraft."

He continued:

"Our wingman, roughly 8,000ft above us, also lost visual. We immediately turned to investigate the white water only to find that it was also gone....(The object) was far superior in performance to my brand new F/A-18F, and did not operate with any of the known aerodynamic principles that we expect for objects that fly in our atmosphere."

The testimony given by David Grusch was quite indirect and striking, as he claimed that back in 2019, he was informed about “a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program” that was or is being operated without any Congressional scrutiny. During his testimony, he said, as per Euronews:

"I made the decision based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple Inspectors General, and in effect become a whistleblower,...As you know, I have suffered retaliation for my decision. But I am hopeful that my actions will ultimately lead to a positive outcome of increased transparency."

Essentially, both David Grusch and David Fravor highlighted that the unknown objects they talked about were not only visually spotted by pilots but also detected on radar. The date when this happened is yet to be released by the authority. It's safe to say that this one is undoubtedly one of the most crucial hearings in the field of UFO issues.