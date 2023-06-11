Who is Daniel Sheehan? All you should know about the UFO whistleblower story

Attorney Daniel Sheehan recently made some revelations about the UFO whistleblower story that is creating a buzz online. According to him, the crashed object was recovered by the US military. The claim further mentioned that it was much bigger on the inside, and all these details were told to Daniel by a whistleblower who took part in the retrieval process.

This has come at a time when an interview of former senior Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch was doing rounds on the internet. In it, David claimed that the US government holds the possessions of several multiple crashed UFOs.

Daniel Sheehan is a public interest lawyer and has worked in legal cases of public interest

Daniel was born on April 9, 1945, and has been serving as a public interest lawyer. He is known for working on cases like the Silkwood case, the Pentagon Papers case, and the La Penca bombing case, among others.

Moreover, Sheehan has publicly talked about alien visitation and UFOs several times. He also served as counsel for Harvard University psychiatrist John E. Mack and Steven Greer's Disclosure Project.

Daniel is also the author of books like People's Advocate: The Life and Legal History of America's Most Fearless Public Interest Lawyer and Berkeley, Calif: Counterpoint.

Daniel Sheehan shared details about the crashed UFO recovered by the US government

While speaking with media outlets, Daniel Sheehan said that one of the insiders of the crash retrieval program told him that in the recovery, they found a 30ft saucer half stuck in the earth.

Attorney Daniel Sheehan said:

"They tried to hook a bulldozer to it to pull it out. And it pulled out a shape like a pie slice, almost like it was part of the way it was constructed. When it came loose a couple feet, they stopped immediately. They didn't want to destroy the integrity of the machine."

Sheehan further said that the UFO was the size of a football stadium from the inside but from the outside, it was not that huge.

It is also worth noting that Attorney Daniel Sheehan did not share the details about when the UFO was recovered and the exact location where it all took place.

Moreover, the claims of David Grusch are also based on the insider of the retrieval program. David Grusch said:

"sophisticated disinformation program targeting the US populace” to suppress information on UFOs, which is a common conspiracy trope in the UFO community."

To back the claim of David Grusch, Attorney Daniel told media outlets that the US government is trying to cover up the story of UFOs. On the other hand, the Senate Intelligence officials have not commented on this matter yet.

