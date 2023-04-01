"From the quantum realm": Video of dead alien found in Bolivia goes viral 

In recent weeks, the United States has been dealing with supposed UFO sightings, so rumors of an alien finding its way to Earth does not seem so far fetched. Recently, a video that claimed that a dead alien was found in the small town of Huarina, La Paz in Bolivia has gone viral across social media platforms. Although not much is known about the village, it is gaining massive traction online since the alleged spotting. Locals claim that the being was found dead however, the body later disappeared.

Huarina is a very small town in Bolivia. As of 2001, the village had only 1,300 residents. Talks of extraterrestrial life finding its way to the Bolivian town began early March when citizens spotted a strange green light in the sky. Following this, they stated that they saw peculiar living beings scrambling through the village streets. They reportedly looked like goblins. One citizen said:

“They were miniature beings like those little people who appear to children.”

Things took a turn when what appeared like the body of a small outerspace creature was found in a gutter. One person claimed- “the closer we got we saw that it was an alien.”

Authorities ask residents not to speak of the alleged alien visit

As the matter began becoming the subject of interest in the town and online, police officials asked citizens not to speak much about their experience with the supposed extraterrestrial life. Knews also reported that the matter was being investigated by law enforcement.

Despite authorities pleading with people not to publicize the supposed ET encounter, many captured photos and began telling tales about the creature. In pictures going viral online, the supposed alien can be seen looking like a miniature version of the well-known Grey alien with oversized eyes.

Juan Carlos Aliaga, a Bolivian ufologist, said that the creatures appeared to be “curled up, but with little bones.” He also revealed in an interview that he would investigate the ET encounter.

What happened to ET's body after being found dead remains uncertain. Some believe that it was retrieved by its fellow extraterrestrial companions. Others have theorized that the small creature was given a proper burial.

Despite many believing that ETs have finally made it to Earth, some speculate that the video going viral is fake and that there was no sightings of ET beings in reality.

As Bolivian citizens continue to speculate whether the alien was real, the UK is dealing with otherworldly matters of its own. According to The Guardian, the country must be prepared for UFO sightings in their sky.

