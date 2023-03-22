"Bro watched too many roblox storys”: TikTok ‘time traveler’ Eno Alaric sparks frenzy online after predicting future

Eno Alaric, a self-proclaimed time traveler on TikTok, made a claim back in December 2022 that the Earth would be invaded by aliens on March 23, 2023. The time traveler claims to have traveled back in time from 2671.

However, as March 23 approaches, Alaric's assertion about an upcoming alien invasion sparked hilarious responses online.

Alaric shared a video on TikTok on December 30, 2022, where the traveler claimed there would be an alien invasion on March 23, 2023, and said:

“Yes, I am a real time traveler, the world will soon end.”

Eno Alaric further claimed that a very hostile species of alien is on its way to take back Earth and the people on Earth will not win against them. The traveler then added that another species of alien, whose planet was also destroyed by hostile aliens, will save some people on Earth.

The time traveler stated in the video that 8,000 people from Earth will be transported to another habitable planet.

In response to his clip, one user mockingly wrote:

"Bro watched too many roblox story and fortnite gameplay"

Netizens react to self-proclaimed time traveler on TikTok (Image via TikTok/@Luca)

"I won't pay rent this month" - Netizens react to Eno Alaric's predictions about Earth

Alaric has gained 358.2k followers on TikTok. Their first post dates back to October 2022. All the videos they post are about future predictions of several natural disasters and other occurrences that the user claims will take place in the future.

As March 23 is approaching, Eno Alaric's clip predicting a severe alien invasion was brought up again and netizens had hilarious reactions to it. They took to the comments section of Alaric's post from December and expressed their views.

Netizens react to Alaric's prediction about an alien invasion. (Image via TikTok)

Netizens react to Alaric's prediction about an alien invasion. (Image via TikTok)

Netizens react to Alaric's prediction about an alien invasion. (Image via TikTok)

Netizens react to Alaric's prediction about an alien invasion. (Image via TikTok)

Netizens react to Alaric's prediction about an alien invasion. (Image via TikTok)

Netizens react to Alaric's prediction about an alien invasion. (Image via TikTok)

Eno Alaric's other predictions

In their first video, Alaric introduced themselves as a time traveler and claimed that they were here to help everyone. The user stated that they first arrived on Earth in 2021 but made themselves public only in October as they were getting things ready. Eno Alaric added:

"The reason I chose this period of time is because the years 2021-2025 lead to many dark times. I hope I will be able to change what the future has in hold for you all, by warning what is to come."

Needless to say, nobody took Eno Alaric's words seriously as they joked about the user's predictions in the comments. However, that did not stop Alaric from making further predictions.

In their second video, the time traveler mentioned five dates and what was to happen on each of them. They said that on November 30, 2022, a mirrored planet of Earth would be found by the James Webb telescope. Although the discovery did not happen on the said date, in January 2023, LHS 475 b, an Earth-sized rocky planet was detected by the James Webb telescope.

Among the four other dates, Eno Alaric mentioned December 8, 2022, and said that on that day, Earth will be hit by a large meteor that will contain alien species and new types of metals. The user further stated that a group of four teenagers will discover the ancient ruins of a device on February 6, 2023, that will open a wormhole to other galaxies.

Another prediction was also made for March 23 that a group of scientists will find an ancient species while exploring the Mariana Trench. Their prediction for May was that a mega-tsunami would hit the U.S. West Coast, mainly San Francisco.

The real identity of Eno Alaric aka @radianttimetraveler is not yet known. It has also not been proven whether the user is an actual time traveler, but their array of predictions has been a source of entertainment for people on TikTok.

Poll : 0 votes