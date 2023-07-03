Top 5 alien mods for GTA 5 to try in 2023

Aliens have been a big part of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 since its launch in 2013. From a frozen alien in North Yankton to a UFO above Fort Zancudo, players can find many signs of extraterrestrial life at various spots on the game's map. At the same time, many had hoped that these things would lead to something big, but that never came to fruition. Nevertheless, those who want a little more outer-space beings in the title can do so with the help of mods.

These range from simple character reskins to brand-new missions involving an alien invasion in Los Santos. That said, here is a ranked list of the top five alien mods for GTA 5 to try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Flyable Zancudo UFO and 4 other top alien mods for GTA 5 to try in 2023

5) Classic "Grey" Alien

The Classic "Grey" Alien model (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Classic "Grey" Alien mod is a simple character model replacement mod, allowing users to play as an alien in GTA 5. The new avatar features a short grey body with a massive head and big black eyes, as commonly seen in various media pieces.

Installing it should create an exciting replay of the game's story mode. The Classic "Grey" Alien mod has been created by ckt-j and was first made available on November 8, 2022. Those interested in using it must install the Add-On Ped mod separately.

4) Alien 1.0

Alien 1.0 is another character model replacement mod that users can install to play Grand Theft Auto 5 as a Xenomorph, the extraterrestrial creature from the Hollywood classic, Alien. The mod is highly detailed and accurate to the film. However, its textures can feel a bit dated.

Meth0d has created it, with a small download size of 2.25 MB. Alien 1.0 was first uploaded in September 2016 and required the Add-On Ped mod to work as intended, just like the Classic "Grey" Alien mod.

3) Flyable Zancudo UFO

One of the many UFOs in GTA 5 by default is the one above Fort Zancudo. While players can get close to it via an aircraft, there isn't much else that it does. Fortunately, by installing the Flyable Zancudo UFO mod, they can now maneuver the outer-space aircraft like any other plane.

The mod not only has a detailed exterior but also features an interior. However, the textures inside have a very low resolution. Additionally, the vehicle can only spawn around Fort Zancudo.

While players cannot access the location without attaining a wanted level in the story mode, buying a Hangar in the online mode fixes that problem. Since Hangars are a little expensive, players can use GTA 5 Online money glitches to make millions effortlessly.

2) Alien War

The UFO crash site (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Alien War mod was created by andre500 and debuted in November 2018. Installing it allows players to play a custom mission themed around an alien invasion. To start it, they must press the button "N" on their keyboard to teleport to a UFO crash site.

Then, pressing the button "J" will spawn aliens wielding Railguns. They can be taken out via weapons of all types. Some will be available as pick-ups in the mission zone along with Medkits. Players can also use tanks and police cars present in the area.

1) Alien Invasion 1.0

Alien Invasion 1.0 is one of the latest alien mods for GTA 5. It was created by ModMaverickX and was uploaded on June 21, 2023. While the Alien War mod was limited to a single area, Alien Invasion 1.0 brings a full-fledged alien invasion to Los Santos.

This plays out in the form of an intense war against extraterrestrial forces. Installing it adds a unique and fun element to the game, which players can enjoy until Grand Theft Auto 6 releases.

