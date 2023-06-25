10 distinctive car mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 has a vast catalog of cars. However, it isn't that impressive when compared to its online counterpart. Luckily, many car mods are available that freshen up the game's selection of vehicles. Additionally, some of them enhance features related to the in-game cars, which improves the overall experience by making it a little more realistic.

Installing them can also make for a fun replay session, given that a sequel is seemingly far away. Here is a list of 10 unique car mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Realistic Car Damage andnine9 other distinctive car mods for GTA 5 in 2023

1) Ocelot Ardent Aqua

Ocelot Ardent is one of the many cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, not only does this mod make it available in the game's story mode, but it also turns it into a submarine in GTA 5. Players can use it to explore the unknown depths of the ocean.

2) Bravado Oceanic

Long-term fans of the series must remember this car from 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Now, it can be made available in the current game via the Bravado Oceanic mod. Since GTA 6 is rumored to take place in Vice City, it remains to be seen whether it returns in that game.

3) Realistic Car Damage

Reworked car deformation (Image via gta5-mods.com)

While the standard in-game car damage is not bad, the Realistic Car Damage mod improves upon it. It makes vehicular deformation and component damage much more realistic, enhancing the game's overall quality.

4) Forza Horizon 5 handling

Many fans have complained that driving mechanics in Grand Theft Auto 5 took a step back from its predecessor. Fortunately, they can now install the Forza Horizon 5 handling mod, made available on June 10, 2023; to make driving a little more realistic in the game.

5) Cayo Perico Village Police Texture Pack

Cayo Perico-themed car textures (Image via nexusmods.com)

The Cayo Perico Village Police Texture pack adds a custom Cayo Perico island-themed livery for police vehicles in the game. However, Cayo Perico is a privately owned island with an actual police force.

6) Real DAMAGE for TRUCK

Like the Realistic Car Damage mod, the Real DAMAGE for TRUCK mod enhances truck collisions in the game. The deformation is higher, and many parts, like fenders and bumpers, detach much more quickly. This is an excellent mod for those looking to add more realism to the game.

7) 1999 Lotus Elise Sport 190

Players can ride the fast sports car in the game through the 1999 Lotus Elise Sport 190 mod for GTA 5. It has a compact yet highly stylish build and is an open-roof vehicle. The mod creator has also provided highly detailed interiors in the 1999 Lotus Elise Sport 190, making it stand out.

8) Picnic Car

The Picnic Car mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Picnic Car mod is simple yet quite distinctive. It adds chairs, a table, and an umbrella to a vehicle. Players will also require the Menyoo mod for it to work.

9) DeLorean

The Delorean from the Hollywood classic Back to the Future is now available in Grand Theft Auto 5. The car features massive propellers on its rear end and even hovers above the ground. Interestingly, Rockstar's official iteration of the Delorean, named Imponte Deluxo, is available in online mode.

10) Trashicle

The Trashicle is pulled by two cows (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Trashicle is a highly distinctive car mod for Grand Theft Auto 5. While it isn't the best fit for races or missions, players will neither find a similar vehicle in the game's story mode nor the online mode. Akin to the Picnic Car mod, Trashicle also requires Menyoo to work as intended.

