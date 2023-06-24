Top 5 submarine mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

There is a lot to explore in the world of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5. While most of it is on land or high up in the mountains, some are underwater. For that, many players use diving gear or increase their character's lung capacity, which can take quite a while. Hence, submarines emerge as the perfect alternative for deep sea exploration. However, most submarines are restricted to the game's online mode.

Fortunately, players can install various mods to bring that luxury to the story mode. Here is a list of the top five submarine mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Ocelot Ardent Aqua and 4 other top submarine mods for GTA 5 in 2023 ranked

5) Aquatic Vehicle Pack

The Aquatic Vehicle Pack mod for GTA 5 adds two new aquatic vehicles to the game's story mode. One is an armed military boat named RHIB, and the other is a submarine called Submersible3.

The Submersible3 is a gigantic submarine with a black and red color scheme. Players must install a separate trainer menu mod to spawn and teleport the vehicle. However, it doesn't have much application besides underwater movement.

The creators of the Aquatic Vehicle Pack mod are Dilapidated and SkylineGTRFreak, and it was first made available on March 9, 2016.

4) Submarine 1.0

An image of the submarine provided by the creator (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Submarine 1.0 mod simply adds a huge submarine to GTA 5 story mode. The creator describes it as a rather impractical but fun mod for the game. Like the previous one, the new vehicle can only traverse underwater. However, it also features a working hatch.

This mod is compatible with Trainer V and Script Hook V mods. It also works with FiveM, which hosts several Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers. The Submarine 1.0 mod came out on September 28, 2019, and has been created by gunsscorch.

3) Ocelot Ardent Aqua

The Ocelot Ardent Aqua is one of the most interesting mods for GTA 5. As indicated in the name, it adds a submersible variant of the Ocelot Ardent in the game's story mode. Instead of tires, it features fins and turbines and works like a regular submarine.

If Ardent Aqua's driver exits the vehicle underwater, it floats to the surface. Interestingly, it can also be entered while in water; however, it does tend to move away with the waves. Once spawned, players can transport it via the Flatbed truck and then lower it into any water body. The Ocelot Ardent Aqua mod was created by the Vanillaworks Team and became available on August 25, 2017.

2) Kosatka Submarine 4.0

The Kosatka Submarine was added with the Cayo Perico Heist GTA Online update. Its purchase is mandatory for playing the heist and costs $2,200,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. However, via the Kosatka Submarine 4.0 mod, players can bring the vehicle to the game's story mode.

It works just like its online counterpart and features the same exterior and interior. Players can not only use it for traveling underwater but also fire torpedoes from it. The Kosatka Submarine 4.0 mod has been created by CruelMasterMC and was released in January 2021.

1) Oceangate Titan Submersible 1.0

Oceangate Titan Submersible 1.0 is the most recent GTA 5 submarine mod and pays tribute to its real-life counterpart. Its design is almost an exact replica of the actual Oceangate Titan submarine and can be used for underwater exploration in the game.

While it works like a regular in-game submarine, the mod's creator, SkylineGTRFreak, has provided a custom hitbox. Interestingly, SkylineGTRFreak is also one of the creators of the Aquatic Vehicle Pack mod featured earlier on this list.

