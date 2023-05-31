Top 5 Vigilante Mods for GTA 5 to play as cops

Vigilante missions were a big part of the Grand Theft Auto series, but Rockstar Games decided to leave them out in GTA 5. There are a few random missions in that game where players can help citizens in need, yet they do not feel as exciting as chasing down dangerous criminals. Luckily, players can install a few vigilante mods to role-play as the police in Grand Theft Auto V.

These mods add unique quests to the game that are reminiscent of vigilante missions from the older titles. Here is a list of the top five vigilante mods for GTA 5 to play as cops.

LSPD: Dangerous Individuals and 4 more vigilante mods to play as cops in GTA 5, ranked

5) PoliceMenu V

PoliceMenu V is a mod menu designed by Abel Software that works similarly to a trainer. This mod enables players to change their character model, heal themselves instantly, spawn armor, and equip different types of weapons often used by police officers in the game.

It can also be used to teleport to specific locations, get cars and spawn an LSPD, Sheriff, or SWAT NPC partner. PoliceMenu V was released on August 12, 2016, and received its last update on July 8, 2019. This mod can be used to get a fresh experience while playing random events in GTA 5; however, it does not add any new missions.

4) Vigilante

The Vigilante mod adds new quests to Grand Theft Auto V, much like the popular vigilante missions in GTA San Andreas. Once installed, players need to get inside any police vehicle and press the button "2" on their keyboard to start a mission.

Some of these missions are timed, making them challenging and significantly more fun than PoliceMenu V. Interestingly, the difficulty level of each mission increases as players progress further, but so does the payout. Vigilante became available on May 15, 2015, and was last updated on June 8, 2017.

3) LSPD: Dangerous Individuals

LSPD: Dangerous Individuals improves upon the Vigilante mod and allows players to chase down criminals across Los Santos and Blaine County. It introduces interesting features to the game, like police callouts and the ability to request reinforcements if required. The criminal NPCs added with LSPD: Dangerous Individuals are also quite sharp and will use various tactics to avoid being apprehended.

Additionally, this vigilante mod is completely compatible with all superhero mods for GTA 5. LSPD: Dangerous Individuals was originally released on May 5, 2016, and continues to receive updates that enhance the overall gameplay.

2) GTA 4 Vigilante Missions

Vigilante missions peaked with GTA 4 but were abandoned in the sequel. However, this mod somewhat brings back the popular feature from Rockstar's 2008 release to the current game. It adds two categories of missions: Most Wanted Criminals and Current Crimes.

A Most Wanted Criminals mission sets players out on a quest to apprehend criminals like Ted Bundy or The Joker. The latter requires them to respond to situations like assault, gang activity, bank robberies, mass shootings, etc. These interesting missions can be started by accessing a police vehicle and pressing the button "E" when inside.

1) LSPD First Response

LSPD First Response is a detailed vigilante mod for GTA 5 that lets players engage in high-speed chases, shootouts with dangerous criminals, and even create their own custom police agencies. It also offers a lot of creative freedom as users can role-play as corrupt officers and get away with crimes like murder.

Players will also get to participate in negotiations and carry out investigations, which adds much depth to the gameplay. LSPD First Response was made available in December 2020 and has continued to receive updates to date, making it the best vigilante mod to play as cops.

