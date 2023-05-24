Superheroes are not part of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 officially. However, players can integrate them into the title by installing superhero mods. Over the years, we have witnessed some of the most creative mods crafted by innovative members of Grand Theft Auto 5's large player base. Although DC and Marvel superhero mods are more popular, anime characters are notable names in that category as well.

While some are just cosmetic and change the in-game character models, others have special abilities. In that regard, here are the 10 best superhero mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Flash V2 JulioNIB and 9 other superhero mods for GTA 5 in 2023

1) JulioNIB Superman V1

Superman is one of the most beloved superheroes in existence. Fans can somewhat step into his shoes via the JulioNIB Superman V1 mod that brings Henry Cavill's iteration of the Man of Steel to GTA 5. Besides his likeness, this incredibly fun mod gives players superstrength, super-speed, and the ability to fly.

2) JulioNIB Infinity Ultron

The Infinity Ultron GTA 5 mod by JulioNIB is for those who wish to wreak havoc in Los Santos. Post installation, players can play the role of Ultron, one of Marvel comic's popular antagonists. Along with giving a menacing look, this mod lets players shoot fire, shapeshift in-game entities, shoot a destructive laser beam, and do much more.

3) JulioNIB Batman

Designed by JulioNIB, this mod replaces the existing in-game character model with the version of Batman seen in recent Justice League films. Along with cosmetic changes, it also adds several unique abilities like a martial arts fighting style, throwable batarangs, and the batclaw to the game.

4) JulioNIB Endgame Iron-Man

JulioNIB's Endgame Iron-Man mod adds Iron-Man's MK 85 suit to the game along with several of his superpowers, like the ability to fly, shoot energy beams, and a unique targeting system. This can make replaying GTA 5 a whole new experience.

5) Flash V2 JulioNIB

Flash is among the most well-known characters from the DC comics. His likeness and abilities like super-speed, lightning strike, tornado attack, mid-air strike, and more can be added to GTA 5 via the NIBStyle Flash mod. It has been scripted by Alexander Blade and includes various suits designed by OkaymanXXI and fungfung879. Flash V2 is an updated version of the same and adds more superpowers.

6) Psychokinetic Mod

The Psychokinetic mod is one of the most creative mods for GTA 5 in 2023. Installing it allows players to interact with in-game vehicles, objects, and NPCs without coming in contact. Unlike most superhero mods, this does not change the character model and adds a set of unique abilities to the game.

7) ICEMAN by SilkTeam

SilkTeam's ICEMAN mod is quite unique as it lets players create ice structures like armors, bridges, and more at will. It also lets them freeze NPCs and vehicles by encapsulating them in ice. The mod is based on the popular Iceman character from Marvel's X-Men comics, who possesses similar abilities.

8) JulioNIB Iron-Spider

JulioNIB's Iron-Spider mod lets players don Spider-Man's Iron-Spider suit, as seen in Marvel's Infinity War. The mod also adds the ability to shoot webs and swing around like the popular comic book character. Although these webs don't actually stick to buildings, it is quite an interesting addition.

9) Genos Mod

Genos is a character from the popular anime series One-Punch Man. He has tons of superpowers like the ability to fly, super-speed, and super-strength, all of which can be brought to GTA 5. As Genos, players can also shoot laser beams to destroy their in-game foes within seconds.

10) Naruto Mod by SilkTeam

Naruto is a Japanese anime tv show about the story of a young ninja bearing the same name. Fans of the series can experience what it is like to be Naruto by installing the Naruto mod by SilkTeam. It introduces a highly detailed Naruto character model, his special abilities, and new fighting animations to the game.

Poll : 0 votes