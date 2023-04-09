5 best visual graphics GTA 5 mods in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 was originally released in 2013. Back then, its graphics were life-like and stunned the audience. Rockstar Games pushed the hardware available at the time to its furthest limit with the game. Following its launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the subsequent year, the visual effects were upgraded one step further. While most players prioritize other gameplay elements, graphics are a big part of what attracts them to any game.

Despite the fact that even today, GTA 5 and Online are as popular as ever, it is still a 10-year-old game and its graphics are quite outdated. However, there are some great visual graphics mods available that players can install in the game to match the standards of 2023.

VisualV and 4 other visual graphics mods for GTA 5 in 2023

1) Redux

Redux is a very well-known graphics mod for GTA 5 which was originally made available in 2016. It significantly enhances the visual effects of the game and improves upon the textures of multiple assets like cars, roads, and vegetation. On top of that, it adds volumetric lighting for different times of the day, atmospheric effects like fog, debris, dust, and a newly designed weather system.

These might seem insignificant but are essential components of what makes a game realistic. The latest Redux version (1.15) was launched in January 2023 and is very well optimized.

2) VisualV

VisualV is one of the oldest graphics mods for GTA 5. It brings forth subtle visual enhancements and lighting corrections in the game. It was originally released in 2015. However, there have been regular updates in the subsequent years that kept it consistently popular within the fanbase, the most recent being released on January 19, 2023.

Players will have to install the VisualV ReShade and ENB preset packs along with it to make it work. Fortunately, unlike many other graphical overhaul mods, this should run well even on decent PC builds.

3) GTA 5 Remake

As the name suggests, this mod puts forward its creator's personal rendition of Grand Theft Auto 5. It was released in 2021 and still holds up to this date. The visual effects introduced by this mod are stunning and completely change the look of the game.

Along with retexturing several assets, Remake also adds effects like realistic car dirt, enhanced light pollution, puddles during rainy weather, and thunder textures imported from Red Dead Redemption 2. Players will also notice more detailed buildings even at a distance.

4) Natural Vision Evolved

Natural Vision Evolved is a graphical retexture and lighting enhancement mod. It replaces several buildings, trees, and the weather system of the game. Due to the nature of this mod, GTA Online can, unfortunately, prove to be a little difficult to run as usual in heavily populated lobbies. However, a Performance Mode was added with the latest update, which should help with the framerate.

Natural Vision Evolved is one of the best graphical mods available for Grand Theft Auto 5 and was released in 2022. Since it utilizes ray tracing, it requires a highly powerful PC to function properly, which may not be available to everyone.

5) Awesomekills Graphics

The Awesomekills Graphics mod was released in 2016 and has received several updates since. It is a visual enhancement mod that makes the game more colorful and saturated. This is the go-to mod for those players who prefer brighter tones. Awesomekills Graphics' most recent update for GTA 5 was added on January 17, 2023, and introduced several new color changes.

Better reflections, improved lighting quality, sky and bloom effects along with night time lighting were also enhanced in the January update. This mod uses ReShade and ENB, which most players are familiar with, and is easy to uninstall if they face any problems with it.

