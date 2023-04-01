10 best GTA 5 mods with new cars (2023)

GTA 5 has been one of the most popular games in the world since its release in 2013. The modding community has kept the game fresh and eager with countless new features and improvements. One of the most popular mods for the games is those that add new cars. The curated list in this article was created based on the community's most popular modifications during the last several months. Based on the number of downloads, user reviews, and the general caliber of the material, we have chosen the most well-liked modifications.

Players can enjoy the game freshly and engagingly thanks to these mods, which will improve their gameplay experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Honda Civic Type-R and nine other most downloaded car mods in GTA 5 (2023)

1) Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2023 (40,000+)

It is a mod for GTA 5 that adds the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sports car to the game. The car is a high-performance Huracan model with enhanced aerodynamics, less weight, and a more potent engine. A remarkably accurate 3D model of the automobile is included in the mod, along with realistic textures and animations that make it appear and behave just like its real-life counterpart.

2) 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 (32,000+)

This popular GTA 5 mod adds a new sports car to the game. The mod features a highly detailed and precise model of the real-life 2023 Corvette Z06, complete with custom tuning parts, high-quality textures, and a range of color options. The car also has lifelike handling and performance, making it a great addition to any player's garage.

3) 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 (29,000+)

2023 Land Rover Defender 110 mod in the game (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 mod is a popular vehicle mod for GTA 5. It introduces a brand-new SUV to the game, a duplicate of the 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 from the real world. The modification includes a highly realistic and detailed car recreation with a unique interior and exterior.

4) Audi Q8 2023 (27,000+)

The Audi Q8 2023 mod for GTA 5 adds a new high-quality vehicle to the game, replicating the real-life Audi Q8 2023 model. A complex 3D model, excellent textures, functional lighting, and animations are all included in this mod. The car's interior, which consists of a dashboard, steering wheel, and seats, is also wholly functioning.

5) BMW X7 2023 (25,000+)

The BMW X7 2023 mod is a high-quality add-on for GTA 5 that introduces the luxury SUV to the game. The BMW X7 is shown in this mod as a comprehensive 3D model with excellent textures and materials, working headlights, taillights, and indicators. The BMW X7 2023 mod is perfect for players who want to experience the luxury and performance of a BMW SUV in Grand Theft Auto 5.

6) 2023 Audi RS7 + ABT Version (25,000+)

The 2023 Audi RS7 Abt version mod for GTA 5 adds a high-quality, detailed Audi RS7 sports car model to the game. The mod enhances the driving experience by adding a realistic chassis, an automated spoiler, and an animated engine. It also includes various extras such as custom rims, an Abt logo, and a personalized license plate.

7) Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG 2023 (21,000+)

The Mercedes SL63 AMG 2023 mod for GTA 5 is a high-quality vehicle mod that adds a sleek and stylish sports car to the game. A genuine interior and exterior, as well as working headlights and taillights, are all included in the mod's precise 3D vehicle reconstruction. The mod can be used to supplement or take the place of one of the game's default vehicles.

8) Honda Civic Type-R FL5 2023 (21,000+)

The Honda Civic Type R FL5 2023 Add-On RHD mod for GTA 5 is a popular vehicle mod that adds the 2023 Honda Civic Type R to the game. A high-quality model with a finished inside and exterior, as well as unique tuning components, animations, and realistic handling characteristics, are all included in this mod. The mod has various color options and a right-hand drive option for a more realistic experience.

9) 2023 BMW M2 Coupé (14,000+)

The 2023 BMW M2 Coupe Add-On is a mod for GTA 5 that adds a new car to the game, the BMW M2 Coupe. This mod is a fantastic addition to the game since it offers a top-notch 3D model with a rich interior and special handling. This mod is also compatible with FiveM, a well-liked multiplayer add-on for the top-grossing game that lets users utilize the BMW M2 Coupe during online multiplayer games with pals.

10) Bugatti Mistral W16 2023 (12,000+)

The Bugatti Mistral W16 2023 add-on is a mod for GTA 5 that adds a high-quality supercar to the game. The car features an elegant and futuristic design, with a powerful W16 engine that can reach top speeds of over 400 km/h. The mod offers adjustable elements, including paint jobs, wheels, spoilers, and full interior and exterior models.

Poll : Do you like the new 2023 car mods for GTA V, compared to previous years? Amazingly better! Modders could still do better. 0 votes