5 insanely detailed GTA 5 car mods

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games of the iconic franchise, and a major part of that success goes to its dedicated modding community. The community has always tried to bring new gameplay experiences for players, especially car enthusiasts.

Car mods are a type of popular mod that players love to install and customize their gameplay, according to their preferences. They generally replace in-game car models with custom ones, making the modded game a whole new experience altogether. However, with so many mods available on the internet, one may wonder which are the best ones.

With that being said, let’s look at the five detailed GTA 5 car mods in 2022.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top five highly-detailed car mods for GTA 5

5) Volkswagen Beetle Kahakai Edition 1967

Created by iKX3 Mods, classic car lovers are in for a treat as they can now drive the vintage Volkswagen Beetle Kahakai Edition 1967 in the open world of Los Santos. The mod recreates the feel and vibe of driving this iconic car, which is as close to its real-life counterpart as possible. It’s highly detailed and contains various features, including:

High-quality exterior and interiors

Functioning steering-wheel

Visible hands on the steering wheel

Functioning dials

Functioning side doors

The base model is taken from The Crew 2 variant, which makes it a must-try.

4) Toyota Celica ST185 4WD Group A

Next on the list is a mod created by navefa_. that allows dirt racing fans to get their hands on the Toyota Celica ST185 4WD Group A. The base model for this mod is taken from the Assetto Corsa video game and the engine bay is from Forza Horizon 4. This gives the mod a more realistic look and feel to the vehicle, with added Castrol livery.

It has one of the best interiors in a dirt-racing car with a working steering wheel and suspensions when on uneven terrain.

3) 1941 Lincoln Zephyr Convertible

At number three is a mod created by GreenAid that adds another vintage car, the 1941 Lincoln Zephyr Convertible, into the world of GTA 5. Classical movie lovers can enjoy the mod’s attention to detail as it has everything that car enthusiasts can expect from a set of wheels. It has the following features:

High-quality model

Working lights

LODs

True-to-factory colors

Functioning wipers

The mod also provides realistic performance, which further adds to the overall driving experience.

2) McLaren 765LT Spider 2021

Yet another mod created by iKX3 Mods, McLaren enthusiasts can rejoice as they can now drive a 2021 McLaren 765LT Spider in GTA 5. The base model for the car was taken directly from the CSR 2 video game, with added details and features including:

High-quality interiors and exterior

Working steering wheel

Visible hands on the wheel

Working trunk and side doors

Non-bulletproof windshield

Tintable glass, and more

It is one of the best and most detailed car mods available for the game which players should try at least once.

1) Honda Civic 1.5VTEC 1994

At #1 on this list, it is the Honda Civic 1.5VTEC 1994 car mod for GTA 5, once again created by iKX3 Mods. This vehicle is beautifully designed and closely resembles its real-life counterpart, the base model of which is taken from CSR 2. It’s one of the best-looking Honda Civic mods, which also gives off some serious Need For Speed Pro Street vibes. It has the following characteristics:

HQ exterior and interiors

Engine

Functioning dials, steering wheel, trunk, and bonnet

Visible hands on the steering wheel

Non-bulletproof windshield

Honda fans should check out this mod and experience a Civic like never before.

It’s good to see so many great creations by the modding community for GTA 5. Car enthusiasts can install any of the aforementioned mods in their games and leave their opponents in the dust in high-definition.

