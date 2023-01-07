Top 5 cars mods for GTA 5 in 2023

It’s 2023, and GTA 5 is still enjoyed by millions of gamers around the globe. Thanks to a modding community dedicated to bringing new experiences to the game for many years, part of this success goes to the hundreds of mods available for it. Players, especially car enthusiasts, love to customize their game using new car mods and create their own motor stories.
Mods replace the original characteristics of the selected items with new custom ones. With that being said, let’s learn about five of the best GTA 5 car mods available in 2023.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion and choices of the author.
1995 Ferrari F50 and four other great mods for car enthusiasts in GTA Online
5) Lotus GT 430
Creator – FreshCustoms
Players can now bring the 2017 Lotus Evora GT430 into the open world of GTA 5 with the help of this mod. It is well-designed and details the original real-life car. Here are some of the main features of the mod:
- HQ interior, exterior, trunk, and engine
- HQ mirror reflections
- LODs
- Gears, radio, and digital dials
- An aerodynamic wing
- Functioning lights
- Breakable glass (including lights)
- Visible hands on the steering wheel
- Working glass tints
- Liveries
- Dirtmap
Lotus fans should try this one out and start their 2023 journey.
4) A$AP Rocky Mercedes-Benz 190E
Creator – MrEverest
Need for Speed fans are in for a delight as the boss A$AP Rocky Mercedes-Benz 190E car from the latest NFS Unbound is finally here as a GTA 5 mod. It replicates the original design and aesthetic without making it look out of place. Some of its highlighted features are:
- Quality LODs
- Qualitative collision
- Functioning light elements
- Midpoly-remapped NFS Unbound interior
- Breakable glass
- Animated exhaust, engine, and roof antenna
It is a must-try mod for all racing video game series fans.
3) BMW Series 7 2022
Creator – gwadacity
Another great GTA 5 mod made especially for car enthusiasts is bringing the brand-new BMW Series 7 (2022) to Los Santos. It’s an electric sedan launched in the real-world last year. The creator has done a fabulous job of keeping it accurate to the original by adding the following features to it:
- Fully-functioning steering wheel
- Visible dirtmap
- Functioning lights
- Custom collision
- Working dials
- Bullet impact on visual body
- License plates
- Custom light options
- Working suspensions
- Realistic handling
It’s a great way to experience the sedan while doing heists in the game in 2023.
2) 1995 Ferrari F50
Creator – Abolfazldanaee
Classic car fans can now drive the Ferrari F50 (1995) mid-engine sports car in GTA 5. The visual appearance is derived from the Forza Horizon 4 video game, giving it a much better look and feel. The creator has made sure the mod looks as authentic as possible by adding the following features to it:
- Improved textures and materials
- Improved lights
- Improved wheels
- New handling
- HQ interior, trunk-bay, exterior, engine
- HQ reflections on the mirrors
- Gears and dials
- Breakable lights and dials
- Hands on the steering wheel
- Working glass tint
- Dirtmap
It is a must-try for every Ferrari fan who wants to experience the classic sports car and know why it was popular in 1995.
1) 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34)
Creator – MrEverest
Another classic Nissan Skyline GT-R (1999) can now be a part of GTA 5 via this mod. It is inspired by the Gran Turismo 4 model of the car as the creator has added many similar features to it:
- Pandem-style body kit
- Nismo spoiler
- MCR Front bumper
- Gran Turismo 4 livery
- Ten logos on the intercooler
- Oracle tail light
- Fixed intercooler pipes chrome
- UV Templates
- Qualitative collision
- 11 front bumpers
- Eight rear bumpers
- 11 steering wheels
- 22 spoilers
- Seven hoods
- 11 exhausts and more.
This allows players various customization options when using the mod and uniquely experiencing the car.
All of the GTA 5 mods listed in this article are great for every car enthusiast who wants to try something new and recreate the moments of the game with a fresh perspective.
