Top 5 cars mods for GTA 5 in 2023

It’s 2023, and GTA 5 is still enjoyed by millions of gamers around the globe. Thanks to a modding community dedicated to bringing new experiences to the game for many years, part of this success goes to the hundreds of mods available for it. Players, especially car enthusiasts, love to customize their game using new car mods and create their own motor stories.

Mods replace the original characteristics of the selected items with new custom ones. With that being said, let’s learn about five of the best GTA 5 car mods available in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion and choices of the author.

1995 Ferrari F50 and four other great mods for car enthusiasts in GTA Online

5) Lotus GT 430

Creator – FreshCustoms

Players can now bring the 2017 Lotus Evora GT430 into the open world of GTA 5 with the help of this mod. It is well-designed and details the original real-life car. Here are some of the main features of the mod:

HQ interior, exterior, trunk, and engine

HQ mirror reflections

LODs

Gears, radio, and digital dials

An aerodynamic wing

Functioning lights

Breakable glass (including lights)

Visible hands on the steering wheel

Working glass tints

Liveries

Dirtmap

Lotus fans should try this one out and start their 2023 journey.

4) A$AP Rocky Mercedes-Benz 190E

Creator – MrEverest

Need for Speed fans are in for a delight as the boss A$AP Rocky Mercedes-Benz 190E car from the latest NFS Unbound is finally here as a GTA 5 mod. It replicates the original design and aesthetic without making it look out of place. Some of its highlighted features are:

Quality LODs

Qualitative collision

Functioning light elements

Midpoly-remapped NFS Unbound interior

Breakable glass

Animated exhaust, engine, and roof antenna

It is a must-try mod for all racing video game series fans.

3) BMW Series 7 2022

Creator – gwadacity

Another great GTA 5 mod made especially for car enthusiasts is bringing the brand-new BMW Series 7 (2022) to Los Santos. It’s an electric sedan launched in the real-world last year. The creator has done a fabulous job of keeping it accurate to the original by adding the following features to it:

Fully-functioning steering wheel

Visible dirtmap

Functioning lights

Custom collision

Working dials

Bullet impact on visual body

License plates

Custom light options

Working suspensions

Realistic handling

It’s a great way to experience the sedan while doing heists in the game in 2023.

2) 1995 Ferrari F50

Creator – Abolfazldanaee

Classic car fans can now drive the Ferrari F50 (1995) mid-engine sports car in GTA 5. The visual appearance is derived from the Forza Horizon 4 video game, giving it a much better look and feel. The creator has made sure the mod looks as authentic as possible by adding the following features to it:

Improved textures and materials

Improved lights

Improved wheels

New handling

HQ interior, trunk-bay, exterior, engine

HQ reflections on the mirrors

Gears and dials

Breakable lights and dials

Hands on the steering wheel

Working glass tint

Dirtmap

It is a must-try for every Ferrari fan who wants to experience the classic sports car and know why it was popular in 1995.

1) 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34)

Creator – MrEverest

Another classic Nissan Skyline GT-R (1999) can now be a part of GTA 5 via this mod. It is inspired by the Gran Turismo 4 model of the car as the creator has added many similar features to it:

Pandem-style body kit

Nismo spoiler

MCR Front bumper

Gran Turismo 4 livery

Ten logos on the intercooler

Oracle tail light

Fixed intercooler pipes chrome

UV Templates

Qualitative collision

11 front bumpers

Eight rear bumpers

11 steering wheels

22 spoilers

Seven hoods

11 exhausts and more.

This allows players various customization options when using the mod and uniquely experiencing the car.

All of the GTA 5 mods listed in this article are great for every car enthusiast who wants to try something new and recreate the moments of the game with a fresh perspective.

