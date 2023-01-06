GTA 5 reportedly beats Gran Turismo 7, Pokémon Legends, and more in the best-selling games of UK 2022

The latest research suggests that GTA 5 is still selling surprisingly well. According to a recent report by data company GSD on gamesindustry.biz, GTA 5 was among the best-selling games of 2022 in the UK, despite numerous new releases such as Gran Turismo 7, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and more.

The game was first released in 2013, and the publisher has supported it with regular updates.

GTA 5 beats many popular games in terms of sales in 2022 (UK)

2022 saw the release of many new games, however, the report by GSD suggested that GTA 5 still sold exceptionally well in the UK despite being an almost decade-old game. According to their findings, the game was the third best-selling digital game of the year and the fifth for physical+digital sales.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling games digitally (UK):

FIFA 23 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 GTA 5 Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War Ragnarok F1 22 WWE 2k22

The following is a list of the 2022 best-selling games, both physically and digitally combined (UK):

FIFA 23 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring GTA 5 God of War Ragnarok FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Sports Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 Pokemon Violet WWE 2k22 F1 22 Pokemon Scarlet Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Animal Crossing New Horizons Sonic Frontiers

The report suggests that many players will still purchase the game despite fans waiting for the next title in the Grand Theft Auto series. The major credit goes to Rockstar Games, who have supported the game's online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online, with new content via regular updates, most recently yesterday.

New Grand Theft Auto Online update gives up to 3x bonuses, along with many great discounts

2x cash and RP:

First Dose Missions

Security Contracts

Issi Classic Races

3x cash and RP:

Freemode Events

25% Speed Boost:

Sourcing Special Cargo via Warehouse Staff

35% off:

Garages

Apartments

25% off:

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,282,500 - $961,875)

HVY Nightshark ($933,750)

Mammoth Hydra ($2,992,500 - $2,250,000)

Enus Deity ($1,383,750 - $1,037,812)

Bravado Buffalo STX ($1,612,500 - $1,209,375)

Free item:

Flare Gun

Simeon’s showroom cars:

Obey Omnis e-GT

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Bravado Greenwood

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

HVY Nightshark

Luxury Autos Showroom cars:

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

Fans can expect more drip-feed content for the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

