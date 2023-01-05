GTA Online weekly update for January 5-11, 2023 revealed

The latest GTA Online weekly update arrived in the game earlier today, continuing the Festive Surprise event, alongside multiple new opportunities in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Players can earn up to 3x Cash and RP by participating in Freemode Events.

Additionally, they can earn double the usual rewards by helping Dax and the Fooligans in the popular First Dose missions. Security Contracts and Issi Classic Races are rewarding players with 2x bonuses throughout the event as well. Finally, the game's car showrooms have received a fresh stock of vehicles, along with several enticing discounts.

New weekly update for GTA Online is live right now (January 5 to January 8)

No new vehicle



3x GTA$ & RP

- Freemode Events



2x GTA$ & RP

- Security Contracts

- First Dose Missions

- Issi Classic Races



25% Speed Boost on Sourcing Special Cargo by Lupe's Warehouse Staff

- Takes 36 minutes to deliver now.

3x GTA$ and RP

Freemode Events

2x GTA$ and RP

Security Contracts

First Dose Missions

Issi Classic Races

25% Speed Boost

Sourcing Special Cargo via Lupe’s Warehouse Staff (36-minute delivery)

New showroom cars are now available in GTA Online (January 5 – January 11)

Prize Ride - Growler (Top 1 in Street Races, 4 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Deity, Jubilee

Simeon Showroom - Nightshark, Patriot Mil-Spec, Greenwood, Granger 3600LX, Omnis e-GT

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

HVY Nightshark

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Bravado Greenwood

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Obey Omnis e-GT

Luxury Autos Showroom

Enus Jubilee

Enus Deity

Podium Vehicle at the Lucky Wheel (The Diamond Casino & Resort)

HVY Insurgent

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Pfister Growler (Finish Street Races in Top 1 position for four days in a row)

Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series S/X)

Imponte Arbiter GT

New Test Track Vehicles this week

Bravado Buffalo STX

Annis Euros

Karin Kuruma (Armored)

Available Time Trials events for the week

Time Trial – LSIA

RC Time Trial - Vespucci Beach

HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach

Complete list of GTA Online weekly discounts (January 5 – January 11)

35% off

Apartments

Garages

25% off

Bravado Buffalo STX ($1,612,500 - $1,209,375)

Enus Deity ($1,383,750 - $1,037,812)

Mammoth Hydra ($2,992,500 - $2,250,000)

HVY Nightshark ($933,750)

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,282,500 - $961,875)

The Flare Gun is free for players to claim this week (January 5 – January 11)

Back in 2015, the Flare Gun was introduced to the game alongside the Heists Update. It's primarily based on the real-life Orion Brand Flare Gun and the British 'Very Pistol.' This unique weapon has a single-shot capacity that can set ablaze enemies or pedestrians with a direct hit. If aimed accurately near the tire, they can also cause vehicles to explode.

Additionally, players can customize the color of their flare by applying different tints on this weapon. After the Smuggler’s Run update in 2017, the Flare Gun can be used to attract missiles that are locked onto a target.

With this week’s update not as large as players expected it to be, it seems like Rockstar Games may have shifted their focus to the series' next title. Nevertheless, GTA Online fans can definitely expect new drip-feed vehicles to be added in the coming weeks.

