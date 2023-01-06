Top 5 GTA Online vehicles to buy this week (January 5 - January 11)

The new GTA Online weekly update is live right now, allowing players to get a set of wheels at an amazing discount. This week, players can get up to a 25% discount on vehicles from famous manufacturers like Bravado, Enus, Mammoth, and HVY. The discount is not just limited to cars since even some jets are on sale this time around.

This article will share five of the best GTA Online vehicles that players should buy this week before January 11, 2023.

Deity, Hydra, and Nightshark are among the top five GTA Online vehicles this week

5) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is a four-seater civilian armored SUV available in GTA Online since the Gunrunning update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the real-life Dartz Kombat.

Even though it’s an armored SUV, it performs surprisingly well on the road. It boasts great acceleration, which helps it reach an impressive top speed of 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h). It can also push other vehicles on the road with its reinforced bumper.

Players can get the HVY Nighshark at a discounted price of $933,750 from the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website. It is also available for a test drive at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

4) Mammoth Hydra

The Mammoth Hydra is a single-seater military VTOL attack jet introduced in GTA Online with the Heists Update. It appears to draw inspiration from the British Aerospace Harrier II, with some elements taken from the F-35 Lightning II.

The aircraft can fly vertically and horizontally, giving it the highest top speed of 210 knots while higher than 900 MSL in the air. Its armor and weaponry make it one of the deadliest flying vehicles in the game.

Players can get themselves a Hydra at a discounted price of $2,250,000 - $2,992,500 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

3) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a four-seater off-road SUV available in GTA Online since the release of The Contract update. Car enthusiasts will notice a strong resemblance to Hummer H1.

The vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, mated with a four-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. While it doesn’t perform exceptionally well on the road, the weaponry available for it makes it a popular choice among fans of the game. It can be equipped with two powerful front-facing machine guns and Slick Proximity Mines, which are enough to eliminate enemies.

The military SUV is available at a special price of $961,875 - $1,282,500 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website.

2) Enus Deity

The Enus Deity is another four-seater civilian luxury sedan in the game that was added with The Contract update in 2021. Judging by its design, it is based on the real-life third-generation Bentley Flying Spur.

On the performance side, the Deity runs on an eight-speed engine which performs surprisingly well. It has a maximum speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) when fully upgraded. The vehicle is also one of the few rides eligible for Imani Tech, allowing players to install Missile Lock-on Jammer.

The luxury car is available at a discounted price of $1,037,812 - $1,383,750 from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website.

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

Bravado Buffalo STX is a four-seater civilian muscle car that was added to GTA Online with The Contract update in 2021. The visual design of the vehicle is inspired by the 2015 Dodge Charger (LD).

This muscle car is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with an eight-speed gearbox in an RWD layout, making it one of the best muscle cars in the game. Due to its excellent acceleration and a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h), it can even compete with sports vehicles.

The Buffalo STX is available at a discounted price of $1,209,375 - $1,612,500 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

