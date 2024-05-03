GTA Online Deviant: 5 reasons to own the muscle car

The GTA Online Deviant is one of the best cars that unfortunately went out of the limelight over time. However, if you are looking for a great muscle car with both performance and looks, then it is certainly one of the best deals in the game. Rockstar Games first released it in February 2019 as part of the Arena War DLC update. As of May 2024, there are 80 muscle cars in the game, but the Deviant still has a unique charm.

This article lists five reasons why you should own the GTA Online Deviant in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Top 5 reasons to own the GTA Online Deviant in 2024

1) Available for a limited time

The Schyster Deviant in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport list (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Schyster Deviant is among the cars that were removed from the game. However, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can buy this car once again. It is listed in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom’s list, and you can directly buy it from Simeon Yetarian.

The GTA Online Deviant is only available until May 8, 2024. After that, it will be removed from the in-game vehicle stores again for an indefinite period.

2) Budget-friendly

The GTA Online Deviant is a budget-friendly car that costs only $512,000. Upgrading the vehicle costs around $370,000. This makes it one of the best budget cars for Grand Theft Auto Online players, especially for beginners.

Despite being cheaper than most other cars in the multiplayer game, the GTA Online Deviant can easily outperform many of them. Therefore, if you are on a tight budget, the Deviant can become one of the best long-term investments you make this week.

3) Also appears in Grand Theft Auto 6

While Rockstar Games removed the Schyster Deviant from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online in June 2023, it was spotted again in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in December 2023. The GTA Online Deviant is a confirmed returning car in GTA 6 that many muscle car fans are looking forward to.

In the current multiplayer game, the Deviant is a personal vehicle. However, it is expected to appear as an NPC car in Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, you should drive the car in Grand Theft Auto Online to get familiar with its handling.

4) Loads of customizations

Despite being over five years old, Rockstar Games has provided the GTA Online Deviant with plenty of customizations. You can drive the car to any Los Santos Customs garage and completely change its looks.

There are several bumper options, exhausts, grilles, hoods, liveries, roofs, spoilers, and many more. You can make it a stylish car similar to the Benefactor BR8, which is available for free this week.

5) Great looks and feel

The Schyster Deviant with a custom livery in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

Despite being cheap and old, the GTA Online Deviant can give tough competition to many modern and expensive cars in terms of looks. It is roughly based on the real-life Javelin AMX Defiant. The customizations can make it look even more stylish.

The exhaust sound is also soothing, making it one of the best-sounding cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Rockstar Games provided it with a single-cam V8 engine and a supercharger. You will love the engine noise at high speeds.

More details about the Schyster Deviant:

Top speed: 108.50 mph or 174.61 km/h Lap Time: 1:10.738 minutes Seat Capacity: 2

FAQ

Can you use the GTA Online Deviant in Drag and Drift races?

No. As of now, Rockstar Games hasn’t provided the car with the Drift Tuning Modifications, so you cannot use it in Drift races. It is also not listed in the Drag Cars list.

