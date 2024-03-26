5 fastest cars in GTA 5 Online that don't cost a fortune (fully upgraded)

Players have always prioritized owning the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games offers several speedy vehicles with different performance outputs. However, most of them are very expensive, which becomes a burden for new players. Fortunately, some underappreciated fast cars are overlooked by many. These vehicles can not only compete with the top ones but are also cheaper than them.

This article lists five budget-friendly fastest cars in GTA 5 Online you can own in 2024.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

5 fully upgraded fastest cars in GTA 5 Online that are quite affordable

1) BF Weevil Custom

With a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h, the BF Weevil Custom is one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024. If you play the game on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, it is the fastest race car you can buy. Although there are a couple of more cars faster than the Weevil Custom, they cannot be used in standard races and are also on the expensive side.

The BF Weevil Custom is a Benny's Original Motor Works car that costs $980,000. However, you must first acquire the base model BF Weevil. You can either buy it for $870,000 or collect it for free by completing all three Keinemusik DJ Request missions provided by English Dave. The second option is undoubtedly better, considering you're on a tight budget.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

There are many facts about the Bravado Banshee 900R, and its price and performance are important among them. This upgraded version of the Bravado Banshee can run at a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h. Like the Weevil Custom, it is one of Benny’s fastest cars in GTA 5 Online.

While the base-model Bravado Banshee costs $105,000, the upgrading cost to the 900R model is only $565,000. Even after full customization, the cost remains within the $1 million bracket. Therefore, every new player must have the Bravado Banshee 900R in their garages in 2024.

3) Pegassi Toros

If you are into SUVs, then the Pegassi Toros is one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online in this category. Despite having an expensive and stylish look, the Toros only costs $498,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

A fully upgraded Pegassi Toros can touch the top speed of 127.50 mph or 205.19 km/h, enough to beat many other fastest cars in GTA 5 Online. The vehicle also has one of the best-sounding exhaust notes. Since it was spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, the community is waiting to see the new performance of the Toros after the GTA 6 release date.

4) Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody has a sleeper car design. But, after full upgrades, it becomes one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online in 2024. According to the motorhead community, the vehicle can reach a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h).

Rockstar Games charges $650,000 for the base model and a Widebody conversion cost of $700,000 at the Benny's Original Motor Works workshop. Although the Sentinel Classic Widebody does not have the Drift Tuning Upgrade, it is one of the prominent drift cars in GTA Online.

5) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is among the cheapest and fastest cars in GTA 5 Online on this list. It is a race car that costs only $315,000. However, with its top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h, the car can outrun many other expensive vehicles.

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is a beast in a straight line. It has high torque output and great acceleration power. However, you must not confuse it with the base model Vapid Dominator, which is a free-roam car in GTA Online.

