5 facts about Banshee 900R of GTA Online

The Bravado Banshee 900R is a hidden gem in GTA Online that only long-term Grand Theft Auto players know. It is an upgraded widebody version of the Bravado Banshee with Benny's Original Motor Works upgrades. However, since Rockstar Games hasn’t released any new Benny’s upgradable cars in years, most new players are unaware of them, including the Banshee 900R.

However, it is still an interesting car to know and drive in the game. This article lists five noteworthy facts about the Bravado Banshee 900R that every GTA Online player should know.

Five interesting facts to know about the Bravado Banshee 900R before you drive it in GTA Online

1) It is a movie car

Many players may not realize this, but the Bravado Banshee 900R has affiliations with several popular Hollywood movies. You can customize it to look like Lightning McQueen from the Cars movie series. The "Black Two Tone" livery makes it look like the Mazda RX-7 (FD3S) driven by Han Lue in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

While these two already make the Banshee 900R one of the best cars to drive in Los Santos, you can also apply the "Stoplight Racer Graphics" livery to make it look like Dominic Toretto’s 1993 Mazda RX-7 from The Fast and the Furious (2001).

2) It has a rich history

Although the 900R variant is a relatively new car in GTA Online, it is still considered an OG vehicle due to its affiliation with the Bravado Banshee. The Banshee has been a part of the series since Grand Theft Auto 3. It has appeared in all titles in the series, including the upcoming game.

The Banshee is historically known as a fast car, and the 900R variant continues to keep the tag. Interestingly, the vehicle was slow when it was first released. However, after numerous complaints from fans, Rockstar Games fixed it later.

3) Extensive customization

The Benny's Original Motor Works garage is known for offering exclusive and extensive customizations. As is customary, the Bravado Banshee 900R is also one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. It is worth noting that the Banshee becomes the 900R only after you apply the exclusive customizations.

Rockstar Games offers exclusive bumpers, engine blocks, strut braces, fenders, hoods, interior upgrades, liveries, spoilers, and many other things for the 900R variant in GTA Online. All the aforementioned movie versions of the car can be built using these upgrades.

4) Can be used for drifting

The Bravado Banshee 900R is an OG drift car. Although it does not have the new Drift Tuning Modification in GTA Online, players have been tuning it for drifting for ages. When fully upgraded, it is also a fast car on the track that can reach a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h.

Unfortunately, you cannot use the Banshee 900R in the new GTA Online Drift Races. But the car can be used in all other race missions, including custom drift races.

5) Affordable and classy

The Bravado Banshee 900R is one of the most affordable supercars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. You can acquire it directly from Benny's Original Motor Works website or by taking your Bravado Banshee to Benny’s garage. The base model car can be acquired for free. Rockstar Games included it with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

If you play the game on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, the vehicle can be claimed for free from the Legendary Motorsport website. After that, simply take it to Benny’s garage and convert it to the Banshee 900R variant by paying a one-time fee of $565,000. Since the Banshee is a confirmed returning car in GTA 6, Rockstar should also bring back the 900R variant.

