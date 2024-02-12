5 reasons why GTA Online's Pegassi Torero XO is a worthy investment

The Pegassi Torero XO is one of the most influential vehicles in GTA 5 Online. It is a supercar added to the multiplayer game in July 2022 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Criminal Enterprises DLC update. Since then, it has become one of the most popular vehicles to own in the game. However, many new players are skeptical about the car because of its expensive price tag.

This article lists five reasons why investing in the Pegassi Torero XO is one one of the best decisions you can make in GTA Online

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why owning a Pegassi Torero XO is a must-do-thing in GTA Online

1) Looks and aesthetics

The Pegassi Torero XO is one of the most stylish-looking cars you can buy this Valentine’s season in GTA Online. It is primarily based on the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. The XO version is an upgraded model that has an aggressive aerodynamic design similar to its real-life counterpart.

It has one of the lowest suspensions among other cars in the multiplayer game. Although the overall profile is flat, the front of the car is down-facing, giving it the signature Lamborghini look. Rockstar Games equipped the car with unique headlights and Lamborghini-inspired tail lights. The Torero XO can surely grab anyone’s attention in a car meet.

2) Performance

Even in 2024, the Pegassi Torero XO is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. The base top speed of the car is 100.20 mph or 161.25 km/h, which is a lot compared to many other fast cars in the game. Moreover, you can increase it to 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h by fully upgrading the vehicle.

The quick acceleration also helps the Pegassi Torero XO to reach higher speeds faster. The vehicle is powered by a high-revving V12 engine and a seven-speed transmission box that controls all four wheels at the same time. You can finish a lap in just 0:59.577 minutes.

3) Customizations

The Pegassi Torero XO is also one of the most customizable cars in GTA 5 Online. While the base model already looks stunning, you can improve its charm by applying various cosmetic and performance-enhancing modifications.

Rockstar Games offers 29 bumpers, 12 canards, 15 exhausts, 10 hoods, 12 liveries, 20 spoilers, and many other customization options. Some bumpers remain hidden when the car is idle and lift up when you reach a certain speed. The rear bumpers drastically change the car’s looks, allowing you to create various versions of it in GTA Online.

4) Best for daily commute

The Pegassi Torero XO’s style and performance output make it one of the best GTA Online vehicles to drive in Los Santos. With its high speed, you can quickly reach from one location to another. Although the car is not very suitable for off-road driving, you can still take it through various rough roads.

But, on paved roads, it can easily outrun most of the vehicles. Moreover, because of its low profile, the Pegassi Torero XO can flip many high-suspension vehicles on the road. This is a hidden feature that can only be experienced first-hand.

5) Value for money

The Legendary Motorsport website charges a whopping $2,890,000 for the Pegassi Torero XO. This is the primary reason why many new players are hesitant to buy the car. However, once you invest money in it and experience the ride, it is guaranteed to become one of the most loved cars in the game.

You can use it for daily commutes, race missions, heists, and any other missions that allow personal cars. The speed drastically reduces your traveling time, allowing you to complete the mission quickly. It is also a worthy contender for returning cars in GTA 6.

