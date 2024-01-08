All drift cars in GTA 5 Online that should return in GTA 6

Drifting is a popular sport in GTA 5 Online, and Rockstar Games is seemingly taking it seriously after the latest Chop Shop DLC. The developer added multiple drift cars and a new Drift Tuning Modification that makes eligible cars suitable for pro drifting. Considering these things were added so late in the game’s life cycle, it is safe to assume they’ll also be added to Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game also has some older cars that are great for drifting. This article lists some of the best drift cars in Grand Theft Auto Online that Rockstar Games should bring back in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the best drift cars in GTA 5 Online that Rockstar Games should bring back in GTA 6

The motorhead community has identified certain drift cars in Grand Theft Auto Online that can be heavily customized and tuned for the sport. While Rockstar barely mentions which cars are made for drifting, pro drivers can identify one by seeing its customizations.

The following are some of the best drift cars that deserve to be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6:

Dinka Jester RR

Fathom FR36

Karin Futo GTX

Bravado Banshee

Pfister Comet S2

Karin Sultan RS Classic

While the gaming studio has yet to reveal how the customization and drifting scenario will be in the upcoming game, the motorhead community is optimistic that it will have extensive customization. The same is evident in one of the scenes from the GTA 6 trailer, where various custom-built vehicles were seen gathering for a car meet.

Another scene also depicted Jason and Lucia drifting using a muscle car. Hence, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games will also emphasize drifting in the upcoming game.

Brief details about some of the aforementioned drift cars

Bravado Banshee: The Banshee is one of the most prominent cars in the game that has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto 3. Considering its legacy, the Banshee will certainly be one of the returning vehicles in GTA 6. Although it doesn’t have the new Drift Tuning Modification, it is still one of the best drift cars.

Fathom FR36: The Fathom FR36 is one of the newest cars in the current game that comes with Drift Tuning Modification. It has great performance and a reasonable top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), making it worthy of a return in the upcoming game.

Pfister Comet S2: The Pfister Comet S2 was seen in the trailer for the upcoming game. Therefore, it is confirmed that it will return in Grand Theft Auto 6. It is a stylish drift car with a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h).

While the community is eagerly waiting for the game’s release, the GTA 6 Florida Joker is constantly threatening Rockstar over foolish reasons.

