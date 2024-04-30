20 best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online, ranked

Selecting the best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online is important as the website offers some of the most useful vehicles. Currently, you can find 108 vehicles listed on the Warstock Cache & Carry website. These belong to different classes and have various utilities. This article lists and ranks 20 of the best Warstock vehicles every GTA Online player must own.

Note: The ranking is based on the top speeds of the vehicles.

Ranking the 20 best Warstock vehicles in GTA Online

20) Rhino Tank - 40.50 mph

The Rhino Tank has been in the Grand Theft Auto series since GTA 3. In the current game, it is one of the best Warstock vehicles you can get in 2024. The vehicle offers both defensive and offensive capabilities.

19) Kosatka - 41.50 mph

A screenshot of the Kosatka (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Kosatka is one of the best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online in 2024. It unlocks the Cayo Perico Heist, which is among the best money-making jobs in GTA Online. You can also use the Kosatka as a spawn location.

18) Khanjali Tank - 42.00 mph

A screenshot of the Khanjali (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Khanjali Tank is one of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online that you can buy. The vehicle is smaller and faster than the Rhino Tank and can withstand more firepower.

17) Terrorbyte - 87.25 mph

A screenshot of the Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Terrorbyte is among the best Warstock vehicles under $2 million. Rockstar Games provides it with various facilities that help you in both defensive and offensive ways. However, the most notable USP of this vehicle is that it houses the Oppressor Mk II.

16) MOC - 88.50 mph

A screenshot of the MOC (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mobile Operations Center is a great investment you can make in 2024. It is a utility vehicle that offers a Weapon Workshop, Vehicle Workshop, Command Center, and many more.

15) Brickade 6x6 - 89.25 mph

A screenshot of the Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Brickade 6x6 is one of the most popular and best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online as it houses the Acid Lab. It is also one of the most defensive vehicles in the game as it can tank up to 48 missiles.

14) Insurgent Pick-up - 91.50 mph

A screenshot of the Insurgent Pick-up (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Insurgent Pick-up is a great defensive vehicle in GTA 5 Online if you play with your friends. It can carry up to nine players, and one of them can also operate the turret cannon.

13) Cargobob - 99.50 mph

An image of the Cargobob (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Cargobob is a really good Warstock vehicle under $3 million. You can use this helicopter to pick up various movable items. Many players frequently use it to complete missions easily and faster.

12) Taxi - 102.00 mph

An image of the Taxi (Image via GTA Wiki)

If you love roleplaying, then the Taxi is one of the best Warstock vehicles you can buy in GTA Online. Rockstar allows you to use it in Taxi missions, which is faster than the default Taxi.

11) Nightshark - 104.75 mph

A screenshot of the Nightshark (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nightshark is among the best free-roam vehicles in GTA Online. You can use it in crowded lobbies without worrying about griefers. Its top speed is also sufficient to traverse the map quickly.

10) JB 700W - 119.25 mph

If you like James Bond cars, then the JB 700W is undoubtedly the best choice for you. It has a stylish look and two front-facing machine guns that keep pesky griefers away.

9) Weaponized Ignus - 124.75 mph

A screenshot of the Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Weaponized Ignus is a splendid HSW car in GTA Online. Rockstar also provided it with a top-mounted machine gun that you can use to fight with others.

8) Toreador - 135.25 mph

A screenshot of the Toreador (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Toreador is listed in the top 10 best Warstock vehicles as it has many hidden surprises. The vehicle can drive on the road and also go underwater. It also has very aggressive missiles that can kill anyone instantly.

7) Buzzard Attack Chopper - 145.00 mph

A screenshot of the Buzzard Attack Chopper (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online as you can efficiently use it with the CEO features. You can use it to traverse the map and also kill enemies with its homing missiles.

6) Akula - 157.25 mph

A screenshot of the Akula (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Akula is one of the fastest helicopters that you can use in various free-roam activities. However, its stealth mode is the most used feature that makes you invisible from the radar.

5) Sparrow - 168.75 mph

A screenshot of the Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are a regular Cayo Perico grinder, then you must have the Sparrow in your inventory. It is a fast chopper that you can spawn anywhere. The homing missiles also help you in various setup missions.

4) Avenger - 178.50 mph

An image of the Avenger (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the MOC operates on the ground, the Avenger offers similar facilities in the air. It is one of the best Warstock vehicles that also offers you various money-making missions from Charlie Reeds.

3) Hydra - 209.25 mph

A screenshot of the Hydra (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hydra is one of the best aircrafts to engage in dogfights. It is an armored and weaponized plane that also has the Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) feature.

2) Police Gauntlet Interceptor

An image of the Police Gauntlet Interceptor (Image via GTA Wiki)

The actual top speed of the Police Gauntlet Interceptor is currently unknown. That said, it quickly gained popularity as it is a returning vehicle in GTA 6. Rockstar allows you to use the vehicle in all kinds of GTA Online missions.

1) F-160 Raiju - 232.50 mph

The F-160 Raiju is the fastest vehicle in the entire multiplayer game. You can use it for dogfights and also during free-roam missions. Despite being costly, it is one of the best Warstock vehicles you can currently buy.

