20 best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online, ranked

Selecting the best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online is important as the website offers some of the most useful vehicles. Currently, you can find 108 vehicles listed on the Warstock Cache & Carry website. These belong to different classes and have various utilities. This article lists and ranks 20 of the best Warstock vehicles every GTA Online player must own.
Note: The ranking is based on the top speeds of the vehicles.
Ranking the 20 best Warstock vehicles in GTA Online
20) Rhino Tank - 40.50 mph
The Rhino Tank has been in the Grand Theft Auto series since GTA 3. In the current game, it is one of the best Warstock vehicles you can get in 2024. The vehicle offers both defensive and offensive capabilities.
19) Kosatka - 41.50 mph
The Kosatka is one of the best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online in 2024. It unlocks the Cayo Perico Heist, which is among the best money-making jobs in GTA Online. You can also use the Kosatka as a spawn location.
18) Khanjali Tank - 42.00 mph
The Khanjali Tank is one of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online that you can buy. The vehicle is smaller and faster than the Rhino Tank and can withstand more firepower.
17) Terrorbyte - 87.25 mph
The Terrorbyte is among the best Warstock vehicles under $2 million. Rockstar Games provides it with various facilities that help you in both defensive and offensive ways. However, the most notable USP of this vehicle is that it houses the Oppressor Mk II.
16) MOC - 88.50 mph
The Mobile Operations Center is a great investment you can make in 2024. It is a utility vehicle that offers a Weapon Workshop, Vehicle Workshop, Command Center, and many more.
15) Brickade 6x6 - 89.25 mph
The Brickade 6x6 is one of the most popular and best Warstock vehicles in GTA 5 Online as it houses the Acid Lab. It is also one of the most defensive vehicles in the game as it can tank up to 48 missiles.
14) Insurgent Pick-up - 91.50 mph
The Insurgent Pick-up is a great defensive vehicle in GTA 5 Online if you play with your friends. It can carry up to nine players, and one of them can also operate the turret cannon.
13) Cargobob - 99.50 mph
The Cargobob is a really good Warstock vehicle under $3 million. You can use this helicopter to pick up various movable items. Many players frequently use it to complete missions easily and faster.
12) Taxi - 102.00 mph
If you love roleplaying, then the Taxi is one of the best Warstock vehicles you can buy in GTA Online. Rockstar allows you to use it in Taxi missions, which is faster than the default Taxi.
11) Nightshark - 104.75 mph
The Nightshark is among the best free-roam vehicles in GTA Online. You can use it in crowded lobbies without worrying about griefers. Its top speed is also sufficient to traverse the map quickly.
10) JB 700W - 119.25 mph
If you like James Bond cars, then the JB 700W is undoubtedly the best choice for you. It has a stylish look and two front-facing machine guns that keep pesky griefers away.
9) Weaponized Ignus - 124.75 mph
The Weaponized Ignus is a splendid HSW car in GTA Online. Rockstar also provided it with a top-mounted machine gun that you can use to fight with others.
8) Toreador - 135.25 mph
The Toreador is listed in the top 10 best Warstock vehicles as it has many hidden surprises. The vehicle can drive on the road and also go underwater. It also has very aggressive missiles that can kill anyone instantly.
7) Buzzard Attack Chopper - 145.00 mph
The Buzzard Attack Chopper is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online as you can efficiently use it with the CEO features. You can use it to traverse the map and also kill enemies with its homing missiles.
6) Akula - 157.25 mph
The Akula is one of the fastest helicopters that you can use in various free-roam activities. However, its stealth mode is the most used feature that makes you invisible from the radar.
5) Sparrow - 168.75 mph
If you are a regular Cayo Perico grinder, then you must have the Sparrow in your inventory. It is a fast chopper that you can spawn anywhere. The homing missiles also help you in various setup missions.
4) Avenger - 178.50 mph
While the MOC operates on the ground, the Avenger offers similar facilities in the air. It is one of the best Warstock vehicles that also offers you various money-making missions from Charlie Reeds.
3) Hydra - 209.25 mph
The Hydra is one of the best aircrafts to engage in dogfights. It is an armored and weaponized plane that also has the Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) feature.
2) Police Gauntlet Interceptor
The actual top speed of the Police Gauntlet Interceptor is currently unknown. That said, it quickly gained popularity as it is a returning vehicle in GTA 6. Rockstar allows you to use the vehicle in all kinds of GTA Online missions.
1) F-160 Raiju - 232.50 mph
The F-160 Raiju is the fastest vehicle in the entire multiplayer game. You can use it for dogfights and also during free-roam missions. Despite being costly, it is one of the best Warstock vehicles you can currently buy.
