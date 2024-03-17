How to make a lot of money in GTA 5 Online in 2024

As GTA 5 Online continues to get more new additions with time, it has become easier to make money in the game. Now, players from both new and experienced stages can make plenty of cash by grinding various activities regularly. Rockstar Games also offers a wide spectrum of jobs that pay different amounts of money. While some jobs are grind-centric, others are primarily designed for fun.

This article explains how you can grind money in GTA 5 Online in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Best jobs for grinding money in GTA 5 Online in 2024

While every player plays the game in their own unique style, the Grand Theft Auto community has marked out some errands as the best ways to make money in GTA 5 Online. They include:

The Cayo Perico Heist

Dr. Dre VIP Contract

Salvage Yard Robberies

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The first two are large-scale missions that pay a minimum of $1 million each. The Cayo Perico Heist was once the most grinded mission in the game. However, Rockstar Games introduced several nerfs to it, forcing players to try money-making methods.

The Dr. Dre VIP Contract also has a cooldown period. However, if you grind it with The Cayo Perico Heist back and forth, you can become a millionaire in GTA 5 Online very quickly.

The Salvage Yard Robberies were introduced with The Chop Shop DLC update in December 2023. These are mini-heists that offer around $300,000 and $400,000 each. After the latest weekly update in the multiplayer game, Rockstar Games also allowed players to claim one of the stolen cars as a personal vehicle.

Therefore, if you are new to the game and looking to make money and gather items for your profile inventory, then the Salvage Yard Robberies can be a profitable venture for you.

The Salvage Yard business also offers other earning sources such as the Tow Truck Service and Safe Locker. Grinding the property quickly became one of the best money-making activities in GTA 5 Online.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the newest money-making method introduced in GTA 5 Online, and the player base is loving it. It is a mini-heist consisting of one pre-setup mission, four setup missions, and a finale. Rockstar Games offers a solid $500,000 for completing the entire mission. You can also earn extra cash by doing additional activities during the setup process.

At the time of writing this article, there seems to be no cooldown period for the job. Therefore, you can grind it repeatedly.

The best thing about the missions mentioned above is that all of them can be done solo. Ergo, you should grind them to make money instead of resorting to GTA Online money glitches.

