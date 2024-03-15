AFK GTA Online money glitch allows users to farm money easily

A new GTA Online money glitch seems to have appeared on the internet that claims to allow players to farm money easily. While most of these glitches require players to participate in high-paying jobs or heists, this one will generate money while players are AFK. This sounds exciting since you get kicked out of the online multiplayer mode for being idle for too long.

This is the reason why something like this GTA Online money glitch has piqued the interest of the community. However, we must remind you that this AFK money glitch is not as effective as other means to make money since it produced a significantly smaller amount.

Be that as it may, it is still a great way for beginners to farm some cash and RP while being idle and not having to participate in anything dangerous or out of their league.

YouTuber ItsJah's GTA Online money glitch can make you decent cash while being AFK

YouTuber ItsJah posted a video recently describing a GTA Online glitch that allows players to farm money and RP even when AFK. While the profit only ranges around $48K, it is still quite a lot of money for beginners who don't have that many means to earn cash quickly.

While the ongoing GTA Online weekly update offers 2x cash and RP bonuses on the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions, you will still need to sit in front of the screen and complete them. However, for this GTA Online money glitch, all you have to do is start a job and then take a break.

To begin, follow these steps:

Launch GTA Online .

. Go to the pause menu and head over to the Online tab.

tab. Click on Jobs> Play Jobs .

. Click on Bookmarked and then select Survivals .

and then select . Now, click on the Ninjacat solo afk money 1.

Once you load into the job, you will enter a tube-like structure with swings rotating around that will push you around in circles, stopping the game from kicking you out of the session for being AFK. There are 20 waves in the job, and each one takes around a minute. While this is not as interesting as completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions, you don't have to do anything here.

Once you complete all 20 of them, you will receive anywhere from $48k - $50k cash and some RP. This might not sound like a lot of cash to veterans, but beginners will appreciate the amount since they don't have to lift a finger to complete the job and simply use this GTA Online money glitch while idle.

It is also worth noting that there are several legitimate ways to make money in GTA Online for beginners where they don't have to rely on these money glitches. Additionally, these methods don't always work since Rockstar Games promptly removes the glitches and bugs from the game in background updates.

