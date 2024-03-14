List of GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions giving 2x cash and RP (March 14-20, 2024)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions in GTA Online are already quite fun to complete, and the recent weekly update has made them worth repeating. Since Rockstar Games is offering 2x cash and RP on the setup missions from March 14 to 20, 2024, it is the perfect opportunity for everyone who's yet to heed Vincent's call and visit him.

While most players who have been grinding the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions know everything about them, others might have difficulty triggering and completing them. This is quite natural since it can be a little difficult to keep track of all the missions that GTA Online has to offer.

So, this article will list all the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions currently offering double cash and RP to players during the week and how to complete them.

All the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions except the finale are offering 2x cash and RP this week

As mentioned, only Slush Fund and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions are offering the 2x cash and RP bonus during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. It seems apt that the finale isn't part of the offer since the reward for completing it is big ($500,000). Below, we have a list of all the setup missions that you can complete to gain extra cash in the game.

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hint and Run

Disorganized Crime

For those unaware, the Slush Fund is the first mission that Vincent offers you as part of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a straightforward mission where you are required to follow his directions and steal some money from specific locations. Note that you will face some resistance during the looting session.

Next, Vincent will ask you to collect a hacking device and a laptop that will come in handy during the Cluckin Bell Farm raid setup missions. This is the beginning of the Breaking and Entering mission, which is also the first setup mission of this DLC. Here, you must first visit a Terrorbyte defended by waves of attacking drones and steal the chip.

Next, find the employee who has the laptop and steal it from him. You can either kill him or use stealth to avoid commotion. Once all this is done, head to the cartel compound and steal a train. This alone makes Breaking and Entering the best Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions.

Concealed Weapons is the next mission you must complete to progress in the DLC. This is a simple mission, wherein the goal is to steal weapons and armor from one of the three gangs that Vincent will inform you about. Pick anyone you like, head to their location, finish off the enemies, and take the loot back to Vincent's lockup. While not too exciting, this is one of the most straightforward Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions.

The next task on the list of Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions is Hit and Run. It is similar to Concealed Weapons, where you have to steal a getaway car from one of the three gangs that Vincent will recommend. Note that if you pick the same gang from which you stole the weapons, you will face more resistance. However, the number of options makes Hit and Run interesting even when played on repeat.

The last and most important of all Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup missions is Disorganized Crime, after which you can attempt the finale. You're tasked with hacking two of the cartel vans to locate their garage. Once there, you can either go in guns blazing or use stealth to finish off the enemies.

Note that your actions in the Disorganized Crime missions will determine the path you take in the finale. So, play it smart if you want the final mission to be easy. However, it is one of the more interesting Clucin Bell Farm Raid missions you can complete in the DLC.

