GTA Online weekly update for March 14-20, 2024, released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is officially out, boosting The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid heist that arrived last week. Vincent is feeling generous this week and rewarding players with double bonuses for completing The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid’s Setup missions. From now till March 20, 2024, Drag Races and Running Back Adversary Mode are also giving 2x rewards for every participant.

Rockstar Games also added the much-awaited feature to save the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle, and this week, players can store the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio. A new set of weekly discounts and showroom vehicles have also arrived with the latest GTA Online weekly update for March 14-20, 2024.

GTA Online weekly update makes The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid more enticing (March 14 to 20, 2024)

2x Cash and RP (Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions):

Setup: Disorganised Crime

Setup: Hit and Run

Setup: Concealed Weapons

Setup: Breaking and Entering

Slush Fund

2x Cash and RP (other modes):

Drag Races

Running Back Adversary Mode

The latest GTA Online update also gives boosted rewards on the Leader-earnable loot during The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid Setup missions.

List of vehicles at car showrooms added with GTA Online weekly update today (March 14 to 20, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Albany Hermes

Vapid Retinue

LCC Avarus

Dinka Jester

Enus Cognoscenti (Armoured)

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Canis Terminus

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Pegassi Osiris

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Vapid Clique Wagon

HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Pfister Comet SR

Emperor ETR1

Annis RE-7B

Time Trials for the week:

Supers Premium Race – Downtown Underground

HSW Time Trial – Sandy Shores

Regular Time Trial – Cypress Flats

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio – The McTony Robbery (Claimable)

Enus Jubilee – The Duggan Robbery

Lampadati Cinquemilla – The Gangbanger Robbery

Players can try the free trick to claim the Podium Vehicle after the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid update.

List of all discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update (March 14 to 20, 2024)

30% off:

Nagasaki Outlaw

Shitzu Defiler

25% off:

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Bravado Dorado

Declasse Impaler LX

Vapid Aleutian

20% off (Gun Van):

Combat Shotgun

