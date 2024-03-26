Why Mobile Operations Center is still the best investment in GTA Online after Cluckin' Bell Heist update

The Mobile Operations Center, or MOC, is a high-tech vehicle in GTA 5 Online that comes with several benefits. As the name suggests, it is a multipurpose operation center that can be taken anywhere on the map. If you are a solo grinder, then the MOC can be very useful for your day-to-day activities. Rockstar Games added the MOC in 2017, and it is still very useful after the Cluckin' Bell Heist update.

This article explains why you should buy the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online after the Cluckin' Bell Heist update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why you should invest in the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online in 2024

The Mobile Operations Center is an expensive property in GTA Online, starting at $1,225,000. However, Rockstar Games has given it enough features to justify its price tag. The MOC is a semi-truck trailer with three compartments. You also have to choose the cab to complete the vehicle.

Each compartment or bay of the MOC can be equipped with different utility stations. They are as follows:

Bay 1: Living quarters/Command Center Bay 2: Living Quarters/Weapon Workshop/Weapon and Vehicle Workshop Bay 3: Living Quarters/Personal Vehicle Storage/Weapon and Vehicle Workshop

The Living Quarters can be used as a spawn point in the game. However, the Command Center and Weapon and Vehicle Workshop are the most useful features of the vehicle. The Weapons Workshop allows you to upgrade your regular weapons to Mk II weapons in GTA Online. You can customize them and also refill ammo.

The Vehicle Workshop is also useful in customizing special vehicles that cannot be upgraded in regular workshops. If you own unique vehicles such as the Declasse Scramjet, Imponte Deluxo, or Pegassi Oppressor, then the Mobile Operations Center is one of the best locations to customize them. Many players also use it to convert Pegasus vehicles into personal ones.

The Command Center offers you certain vehicle-related missions. Completing them unlocks the trade price for those particular vehicles.

If you prefer playing the game in crowded lobbies, the Mobile Operations Center is the best shield that you can use to tackle unwanted enemies. It is one of the best armored vehicles in GTA Online, capable of withstanding up to 20 homing missiles.

Rockstar Games also allows you to retaliate with Gun Turrets installed on multiple sides of the Mobile Operations Center. No one can harm you while you’re inside the MOC trailer. However, before investing in it, you must know that the MOC can be purchased only if you have a Bunker business.

While you wait for the official GTA 6 release date, the MOC can be a great companion in Grand Theft Auto Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion