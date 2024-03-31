Many players seek the best-armored cars in GTA Online in 2024. After the introduction of flying vehicles with auto-targeting missiles, the game slowly turned into a warzone. If you are not fully equipped with protection in free roam, you could likely get obliterated by random players. However, armored cars can protect you from such unwanted situations.

This article lists 10 of the best armored cars in GTA Online that new players must look to acquire in 2024.

Note: The listing is based on the number of missiles required to destroy the vehicles.

10 best armored cars every GTA Online beginner must acquire as soon as possible

1) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark tops the list of the best armored cars in GTA Online, with a tanking capacity of up to 27 homing missiles. It is a widely popular vehicle not only for beginners but for veterans as well. However, note that there are more durable vehicles than this. But, if you are looking for a decently sized four-wheeler, the HVY Nightshark is your best option.

2) HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom

If you play with a large group of friends as part of your team and want to protect them, the HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom is one of the best choices. Like the Nightshark, it can withstand up to 27 missiles. Moreover, you can carry up to nine players.

3) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus, one of the latest cars in GTA 5 Online, is among the best armored cars, thanks to Imani Tech. While the Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents enemies from easily targeting you, the Extra Armor Plating helps you withstand up to 12 missiles.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

There are many reasons to own the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT. One of these is that it can withstand up to 12 homing missiles, making it one of the best armored cars. Although it has no bulletproof glasses, its high top speed will help you dodge enemies easily.

5) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is among the best armored cars that can be acquired for free in GTA 5 Online. The vehicle can endure damage caused by up to 12 homing missiles. Imani Tech’s Missile Lock-On Jammer keeps you well-protected from most unwanted casualties.

6) Annis 300R

The Annis 300R is one of the best Imani Tech cars in the game that you can own for daily use. It comes with a stylish design and great customization options. However, it is on this list of the best armored cars due to its capability of being able to withstand up to 12 homing missiles.

7) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT should be your first choice if you want a high-speed race car in GTA Online with armor defense. It is a stylish sports car capable of withstanding up to 12 Homing Missiles. When not dodging rockets, you can run it at a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h).

8) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most sought-after cars in the game thanks to its visual appearance and durability. Imani Tech and its capability to withstand 12 homing missiles make it one of the best armored cars to own in 2024.

9) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most feared cars in the game due to its powerful missiles and strong armor defense. Despite not having Imani Tech, it can withstand up to six homing missiles. You can also drive it underwater where most players don’t fire rockets.

10) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the best armored cars with off-road capability. It is also among the most popular HSW cars in GTA Online as it can withstand up to three homing missiles with Imani Tech. The vehicle's high stance and compact size help you navigate difficult terrains with ease.

