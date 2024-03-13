5 of the best GTA 5 Online free cars that players can get right now

GTA 5 Online offers some free cars that many players are unaware of. While the player base often complains about the exorbitant price tags in the multiplayer game, the free vehicles are rewarded to those who dive deep into the gameplay. Most of these can also be termed secret vehicles, as Rockstar Games doesn’t explicitly inform about their availability.

Nonetheless, collecting the free vehicles is a blessing as they usually arrive unexpectedly to new players. This article lists five of the best GTA 5 Online free cars you must collect as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 best GTA 5 Online free cars to acquire in March 2024

1) Obey 8F Drafter

Rockstar Games surprised the Grand Theft Auto Online player base by offering the Obey 8F Drafter as a free car after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. This premium-looking sports car can be used in all general race missions and reach a top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h.

To acquire the GTA 5 Online free car, visit Rockstar Games' official website and claim the Obey 8F Drafter to your Rockstar Games Social Club account. The offer is available till March 18, 2024, and every player can get the car without any other conditions.

2) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is also one of the GTA 5 Online free cars currently available as part of the GTA Plus benefits. If you're a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S user and have an active membership, visit The Vinewood Car Club to claim the 811 for free.

This fast-accelerating supercar can reach a top speed of 132.50 mph or 213.24 km/h when fully upgraded. Rockstar Games also allows the GTA 5 Online free car to be used in all races except for the official Drift and Drag Race Missions.

3) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is probably one of the most popular GTA 5 Online free cars since it was introduced only a year ago. It is one of the fastest-accelerating cars in the game that can be acquired for free by completing both the First Dose and Last Dose series of missions.

The Ocelot Virtue is a supercar that you can equip with Imani Tech features. Rockstar Games offers a Missile Lock-On Jammer, a Remote-Controlled Unit, and extra Armor Plating to protect the vehicle from griefers; you can withstand up to 12 homing missiles.

4) Enus Paragon R (Armored)

While many players know the Enus Paragon, only a few know about the existence of the Enus Paragon R (Armored). It is one of the best GTA 5 Online free cars you can collect for free after completing all six Casino Story Missions. The Paragon R is also an armored car in the game.

It has extra armor plating on both doors and two front-facing machine guns. Remember that completing the Casino Story Missions is the only way to acquire this GTA 5 Online free car. The Paragon R is immune to up to two shots from homing missiles.

5) BF Weevil

The BF Weevil is a compact car in Grand Theft Auto Online that can either be bought or acquired for free. To utilize the second method, complete all three Keinemusik DJ Request missions provided by English Dave over the phone. After that, he will offer the Weevil as a GTA 5 Online free car.

You also get the unique "Love Machine" livery for free as part of this process. The BF Weevil has many hidden features, especially its compatibility with Benny’s upgrades. Rockstar Games should bring back this car in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

