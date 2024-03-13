Obey 8F Drafter is free in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid: Check how to claim yours

The Obey 8F Drafter, a two-seater sports car, is currently free in GTA Online after the release of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. After the launch of the update on March 7, 2024, Rockstar Games initiated a Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer through which you can claim the vehicle without paying any money in return. The offer is valid on all currently supported platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

This article guides all eligible players on how to obtain the free sports car in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It also shares the eligibility criteria for claiming the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer.

Free Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid: How to claim it (Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer)

The Obey 8F Drafter's free availability in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer is a blessing for every car collector in the game. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life Audi RS5 Coupe (2018), with some design elements taken from the BMW M4 CS (F82) and Ford Falcon (FG X).

Here’s how you can get your free Obey 8F Drafter anytime from now until March 18, 2024:

Open Rockstar Games website (https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online). Log in with the Rockstar account. Link the in-game/console account with the Rockstar account if you haven’t already. Click on the Claim Now button displayed on the “Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer.”

However, that’s not all; you also have to go through a few in-game steps after waiting for a certain period. Once the offer is successfully claimed, you must wait till March 21, 2024, 10 am ET, and then follow these steps to get the free Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online:

Open the Grand Theft Auto Online game and sign in with the Rockstar account on which the offer is claimed. Go to the internet from the in-game smartphone. Select the Travel and Transportation category. Choose the Legendary Motorsport website. Go to 2 DOORS. Find Obey 8F Drafter listed there. Select it with a preferred color. Order it.

Eligible players have to claim the in-game vehicle by April 3, 2024, 11:59 pm ET, after which the offer will expire. To check the eligibility, you must go through the following conditions, which must be met before claiming the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer:

Players must have a Rockstar account.

That account must be linked with their console/in-game account.

They must not have a ban or suspension on the respective account.

They must not have redeemed the offer previously.

They must register for the offer before March 18, 2024, 11:59 pm ET.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 reportedly set to be released soon, it’s the best time to grab the free Obey 8F Drafter and show it off to other hustlers after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

