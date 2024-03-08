GTA Online's new update is now live, and some players may be wondering how to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. Luckily, doing so is extremely simple and doesn't require buying any expensive property, vehicle, or business. Hence, even those low on cash can start playing the newly added Cluckin Bell Farm Raid story missions and make $500,000 upon beating the finale.

Notably, all missions under this new quest can be completed solo. However, those who want to enjoy them with friends can play in a group of four. Players requiring any assistance can take help from this article, as it aims to guide them on how to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist in GTA Online.

How to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

If you're wondering how to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, you must first log into a GTA Online session. You must then spend some minutes in Freemode and wait for a phone call from Vincent Effenburger, a character whom you may remember from the Diamond Casino story missions.

As mentioned, the said phone call will take some minutes to get triggered after you join an online session. So, roam around the map in the mean time. Additionally, make sure that you are not inside any of your owned properties or other buildings.

Needless to say, you must accept Vincent's phone call when it arrives and listen to him offer a lucrative opportunity. Then, you need to head over to the Vespucci Police Station to start the first mission of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid campaign, titled Slush Fund.

Meet Vincent at the yellow V icon's location (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The introductory cutscene of this mission will brief you on the latest GTA Online update's plot. It involves a cocaine cartel operating out of the Cluckin Bell Farms in Paleto Bay, and the corrupt LSPD that has chosen to ignore them in exchange for a slice of the profits.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist missions, added with March 7, 2024's, GTA Online weekly update, are quite fun and somewhat easy to beat. In fact, the entire campaign can be wrapped up pretty quickly. The final payout of $500,000 might feel a little disappointing to some, but the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist is entertaining overall.

Besides doubts regarding how to start the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, some might also be wondering how they can get a free Obey 8F Drafter as part of Rockstar Games' latest offer. The process for this is very simple as well and the car can be claimed from Rockstar's official website.

However, there is a time limit and some prerequisites involved that you must meet to acquire this GTA Online sports car for free.

