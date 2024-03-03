Are GTA Plus benefits worth buying the membership in 2024?

Including the GTA Plus subscription to the GTA Online: Expanded and Enhanced version was one of the most controversial decisions by Rockstar Games, and its benefits are still vexed by many fans. Despite this, the gaming studio continues to provide new and exclusive deals to paid members on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It's been nearly two years since Rockstar Games launched the GTA Plus subscription model. This article briefly discusses whether or not the GTA Plus benefits are worth the USD 5.99 price tag in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Is paying for the GTA Plus benefits in 2024 worth it?

The unfortunate answer is no. Although Rockstar Games offers some seemingly lucrative deals as part of the GTA Plus benefits, the subscription is still not worth the investment.

The studio charges real-life money for a few exclusive deals and free items in a decade-old game. Most of these items can be easily obtained through a little grind in GTA Online. However, with time, Rockstar Games added some new features only accessible by paid users. The Vinewood Car Club and the Vinewood Car Garage are prime examples of this exclusivity.

However, this has angered the fans even more as non-subscribers (including those who discontinue their subscriptions) cannot access these member-only features.

If you examine thoroughly, the GTA Plus Benefits add no special features in GTA 5 Online. Instead, it mostly makes some services free by using your real-life money. Some key highlights of the currently running GTA Plus benefits include:

Free Ocelot Jugular with two new body paints

40% discount on the Casino Penthouse

Some free clothing items

Free access to classic GTA titles on current-gen consoles and smartphones

A one-time reward of $500,000

Extra money on Shark Card purchases

The free access to classic GTA titles can be considered the only reasonable deal in the above list. However, you’ll lose access to them when your subscription expires.

One may argue that the GTA Plus benefits improve during major DLC updates. While it is true to an extent, it also makes the popular game pay-to-win. Rockstar Games usually offers double or quadruple money on some missions during this period. However, the fact that it costs you real-life money is not justifiable for many.

Moreover, the free vehicles in GTA Online, clothing items, and other services are mediocre and can be completely ignored or obtained through other ways. Therefore, paying for these benefits is still not worth the investment in 2024.

