The Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online are usually expected to be better than the regular vehicles. As of April 2024, the multiplayer game has 18 Imani Tech cars. However, not all of them are worth spending your money. While some have very slow top speeds, others have weak armor. Therefore, knowing a car before purchasing it is a must-do thing in Grand Theft Auto Online. This way you can save your money from getting wasted.

With that being said, this article lists five Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online that are weak in performance.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 Imani Tech vehicles GTA Online players can avoid buying

1) Bravado Greenwood

A custom Bravado Greenwood in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Bravado Greenwood is one of the oldest cars in the Grand Theft Auto series that continues to grace its presence in GTA 5 Online. However, although Rockstar Games made it an Imani Tech vehicle and offered some special perks, it is not worth the investment.

The Bravado Greenwood is quite sluggish and takes plenty of time to reach its top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h. The muscle car also doesn’t serve any special purpose except for being an NPC car during some missions. To test drive the Bravado Greenwood, you can play the Operation Paper Trail missions and the Gangbanger Robbery from the Salvage Yard.

2) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D is one of the newest cars in The Chop Shop DLC update. However, it is very weak compared to other Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online. It is a huge SUV that can be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

However, Rockstar Games offered no extra armor plating for the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, making it weak against any explosives. While Imani Tech vehicles are known for their tanking capacity, the Baller ST-D can be destroyed by only one explosive weapon. The huge size also helps enemies to target the car easily.

3) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec could have been one of the best free-roam cars in GTA Online. However, this military-class Imani Tech vehicle's slow top speed is its biggest letdown. While the car’s base top speed is 79.54 mph or 128.00 km/h, the upgraded top speed is only 96.00 mph or 154.50 km/h.

Consequently, many players don’t prefer driving the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec as it takes too much time to reach from A to B. The $1,710,000 price tag is also steep for a slow vehicle.

4) Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse falls in both the Imani Tech vehicles category and the HSW vehicles category. However, it failed to impress both category's fans, becoming one of the worst Imani Tech vehicles in GTA 5 Online.

This rally car can withstand only three homing missiles and one sticky bomb. This is very weak for a car that costs $1,990,000 as the base price. While the HSW Performance Upgrades improve the top speed from 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h) to 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h), the vehicle lacks in many other aspects.

5) Vapid Aleutian

A promotional image for the Vapid Aleutian in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Aleutian also falls in the same category as the Gallivanter Baller ST-D. Despite being one of the newest cars in GTA 5 Online, no special USP of the vehicle makes it intriguing to buy.

Due to its massive size, the Vapid Aleutian feels slow compared to many other Imani Tech vehicles. It also suffers from understeer problems which could put you in danger in a chase situation. Moreover, Rockstar Games charges $1,835,000 for the vehicle, which is too much for what it offers.

