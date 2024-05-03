Buckingham Maverick: Should GTA Online players buy the helicopter?

The Buckingham Maverick is one of the oldest helicopters in the game and has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. After the most recent GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games provided it with a 30% discount, which certainly caught the community’s attention. The Maverick is one of the most common aircraft you can frequently see on the map, but it really isn't worth buying.

This article explains why GTA Online players should not buy the Buckingham Maverick in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why you shouldn't buy the Buckingham Maverick in GTA Online in 2024

Despite being one of the best free-to-use vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, the Buckingham Maverick is not worth the investment. Many other best solo helicopters in GTA 5 Online will provide better value for your investment.

The Buckingham Maverick is a basic helicopter with no weapons or armor. Although it has a bulletproof rear, that isn't enough to protect you from enemy players in Grand Theft Auto Online.

It is also one of the slowest helicopters in GTA Online with a top speed of only 140.25 mph or 225.71 km/h. As of May 2024, there are 24 helicopters in the multiplayer game, and the Buckingham Maverick ranks 20th in speed.

A screenshot of the Maverick from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

It is the cheapest helicopter in the game ($780,000) and, as mentioned, the most recent GTA Online weekly update made it even cheaper with a 30% discount. However, since the Maverick isn't up-to-date as per the contemporary gameplay scenarios, you shouldn't get it.

Instead, all Grand Theft Auto Online players should save their money to buy other useful helicopters like the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper, Western Company Cargobob, Akula, Sea Sparrow, and the Western Company Annihilator Stealth.

These aircraft are more expensive than the Buckingham Maverick but have weapons, armor, stealth mode, customization, and many other features. Such features make the helicopters on par with the best defensive cars in GTA Online.

FAQ

What is the best helicopter for solo GTA Online players?

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is undoubtedly one of the most popular and best helicopters in GTA Online for all types of players. While it doesn't have any armor, you can use its homing missiles and machine guns to tackle most enemies. When combined with the CEO features, the Buzzard Attack Chopper becomes one of the best free-roam vehicles in the game.

More about GTA Online vehicles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback