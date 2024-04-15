5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

Muscle cars are one of the oldest car categories in the Grand Theft Auto series and GTA Online also embraces them. It has the second highest number of vehicles (80) after the Sports class (108). This clearly shows how much both Rockstar Games and the motorhead community love muscle cars in the multiplayer game. The Chop Shop DLC (which also includes The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update) added three new muscle cars to the catalog.

This article lists the five fastest muscle cars in GTA Online that you can own after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinion. The listing is in descending order.

Five fastest GTA Online muscle cars to own after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via GTA Wiki)

The BF Weevil Custom has been the undefeatable fastest muscle car in GTA Online since its release in October 2022. While it has a base top speed of 99.33 mph (159.85 km/h), you can push it to 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) after full upgrades.

The vehicle supports Benny's Original Motor Works upgrades, which make it the king of the road. Since it is a hotrod, you can also drive it off the paved roads.

2) Vapid Imperator (Arena)

A fully upgraded Vapid Imperator (Arena) in Grand Theft Auto Online. (Image via GTA Wiki)

This one is an Arena War vehicle that has many extra benefits. However, in the list of fastest cars in GTA Online, the Vapid Imperator (Arena) can beat many vehicles with its top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h).

You can have three different variants of the GTA Online Imperator, namely Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare. While they all have the same speed and performance output on the road, their looks are different.

3) Vapid Dominator (Arena)

The Dominator is one of the most popular cars in Grand Theft Auto Online and the Vapid Dominator (Arena) ranks third in the fastest GTA Online cars in the muscle class. The Arena War variant of the Dominator also has Rocket Boost that helps in gaining the top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h).

The vehicle has many utility features such as armor defense, jump ability, proximity mines, and weapons. While you cannot use the Vapid Dominator (Arena) in standard races offered by Rockstar Games, you can surely use it in custom races and freeroam.

4) Declasse Impaler (Arena)

If you prefer classic muscle car looks, then the Declasse Impaler (Arena) is one of the perfect GTA Online fast cars for you from the muscle category. The vehicle is based on Pachenko's Buick from the popular American movie Death Race.

The default top speed of the vehicle is only 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h). However, the Declasse Impaler (Arena) is capable of reaching 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h). You can also drive it off-road with proper customizations. The vehicle can be a stylish addition to your GTA Online car collection if you are not looking for regular race-compatible vehicles.

5) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Vapid Pißwasser Dominator is by far the most stylish-looking default car in Grand Theft Auto Online. The vehicle is pre-equipped with a Pißwasser racing livery, which cannot be changed. However, it gives the vehicle its unique identity of being one of the fastest race cars in GTA Online.

The muscle car is capable of reaching a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h). It is a beast in straight-line and drag races. Another good thing about this car is that it costs only $315,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

If you exclude the Arena War vehicles and consider the regular muscle cars, the list will be as follows: BF Weevil Custom, Vapid Pißwasser Dominator, Bravado Buffalo STX, Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom, Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire.

