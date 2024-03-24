5 best helicopters in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

Helicopters in GTA Online are a rare sight, but they come in extremely handy in situations where cars and motorcycles cannot compete. As of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, Rockstar Games lets you buy 21 helicopters from the Elitás Travel and the Warstock Cache & Carry website. However, since it is a heavy investment, you must know which helicopters are the best.

This article lists five of the best helicopters in GTA Online that you can own after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 best helicopters in GTA Online to make your flying experience better

1) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is a grinders' favorite in GTA Online. This compact helicopter can carry four people, including the pilot. Rockstar Games also provided it with a dual front-facing machine gun and homing missile launchers. The weaponry makes the Buzzard Attack Chopper a go-to vehicle for all players after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is best used with the Securoserve Network features. When you register as a CEO, you can request weaponized Buzzard helicopters in GTA Online for free multiple times (after one gets destroyed). Unlike regular aircraft, it spawns right next to you. This is a great advantage of owning the Buzzard Attack Chopper.

2) Western Company Cargobob

Similar to the Buzzard Attack Chopper, the Western Company Cargobob is one of the best options for solo grinders in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Although there is no weaponry, it is a military-built helicopter that can tank up to three homing missiles before getting destroyed.

The best feature of the Western Company Cargobob is the grappling hook, which can be attached to many objects on the map. It is one of the rare helicopters in GTA Online that can carry objects. The grappling hook comes in handy during delivery missions and to move things stuck in challenging locations.

3) Maibatsu Frogger

The Maibatsu Frogger has no special abilities like the other helicopters in GTA Online. However, if you want a simple and budget-friendly vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online, then it is a great choice for you.

The Maibatsu Frogger costs only $1.3 million from the Elitas Travel website. You can even collect it for free if you have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One. It has a top speed of 148.50 mph or 238.99 km/h, faster than many other expensive helicopters in GTA Online.

4) Akula

The Akula is one of the most expensive helicopters in GTA Online. However, it comes with some unique features that make it a must-have vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024. It is an armored, weaponized, and stealth helicopter that can be efficiently used in public lobbies in the game.

The Akula can withstand three homing missiles. However, with its top speed of 157.25 mph or 253.07 km/h and some quick maneuvers, you can easily dodge most of the attacks. The most impressive thing about this helicopter is the stealth mode, which keeps you invisible from other players’ maps.

5) Sea Sparrow

Most helicopters in GTA Online can only operate on ground and air, but the Sea Sparrow is the only helicopter you can land on water as well. This makes it a great choice for water-related missions.

The Sea Sparrow remains floated on all water bodies, giving you the freedom to swim and dive. The helicopter was also spotted in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. However, the supposedly fake GTA 6 audio leak, rumored to be from the next trailer, did not indicate its presence in the scene.

