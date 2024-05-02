GTA Online gets a brand new Overflod Pipistrello supercar this summer

The Overflod Pipistrello will soon be the latest addition to the list of supercars in GTA Online. It will debut with this year's Summer Update and will be given for free to all GTA+ members. Interestingly, Rockstar Games had already announced the arrival of a new supercar earlier this year in April as a bonus for GTA+ members, but its name has only been confirmed today (May 2).

An image of the Overflod Pipistrello has also been shared. Although it only shows the vehicle from one side, it still looks quite stylish. More details about the Overflod Pipistrello should become available as we approach the Summer Update's release date, which is yet to be officially announced.

GTA Online's upcoming supercar has been revealed on Rockstar's official website (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Overflod Pipistrello will arrive with this year's GTA Online Summer Update. Here's what the gaming studio stated about it on their official website:

"This summer’s upcoming GTA Online update will bring new opportunities for GTA+ Members to expand their car collection with new rides. Members will receive the new Överflöd Pipistrello (Super) arriving with this summer’s GTA Online update for free."

Unfortunately, not much is known about this car other than the fact that it will be given for free to all GTA+ members.

That said, a GTAForums user, helios.axitro, suggests that its design might be based on the Automobili Estrema Fulminea. They also remarked that the supercar's name "Pipistrello" translates from Italian to the English word - Bat.

A GTA Online fan thinks the upcoming car might be based on an Italian EV (Image via gtaforums.com)

While GTA+ members wait for its arrival, they can claim the Classique Broadway and the Albany Roosevelt for free currently from Legendary Motorsport as part of the subscription service's May 2024 benefits.

Confirmation of this month's two free cars for GTA+ members (Image via Rockstar Games)

That being said, all players can take advantage of the bonuses being offered by the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. It includes increased payouts on jobs like Open Wheel Races, RC Bandito Races, and more.

Money can also be made by selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles with a set of three robberies being made available every week.

Additionally, players can claim the Benefactor BR8 for free as it is the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through May 8, 2024.

FAQ:

On which platforms is GTA+ available?

GTA+ is a monthly subscription service that is only available for GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, also known as the Expanded and Enhanced Edition.

