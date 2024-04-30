GTA 4 receives a new update on PC, and it fixes a major issue

Rockstar Games is aware that many gamers still play GTA 4 on PC, and that’s why they have released a new update fixing a major issue. As of April 30, 2024, the developer has fixed the issue due to which Grand Theft Auto 4 was not getting uninstalled properly from the Rockstar Games Launcher. The game is currently available on PC via both Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher.
Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.
GTA 4 uninstall issue should be fixed now as per the update’s patch
As can be seen above, Rockstar Game Support shared the official patch notes of the newly released GTA 4 update 1.20. Here’s what it clearly states about the issue it resolves:
“Fixed an issue that resulted in the game not uninstalling correctly from the Rockstar Games Launcher.”
While the patch notes are not big, fans playing GTA 4 via Rockstar Games Launcher can finally uninstall it whenever they want.
How to uninstall Grand Theft Auto 4 from the Rockstar Games Launcher?
Uninstalling games from the Rockstar Games Launcher is pretty simple. Here’s what you need to do:
- Open the Rockstar Games Launcher
- Go to the top right corner and click on Settings
- From the left side of the screen, select Grand Theft Auto 4
- Now click on Uninstall from the Uninstall game option
The new update should allow a successful uninstall without any issues.
Is Grand Theft Auto 4 still popular among the fanbase?
Even though most players invest their time in the currently popular Grand Theft Auto Online, many fans still hold Grand Theft Auto 4 dear worldwide. Some even consider it one of the best Grand Theft Auto titles ever made, and superior to Grand Theft Auto 5 thanks to ragdoll physics and detailed open world.
