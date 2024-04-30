GTA 4 receives a new update on PC, and it fixes a major issue

Rockstar Games is aware that many gamers still play GTA 4 on PC, and that’s why they have released a new update fixing a major issue. As of April 30, 2024, the developer has fixed the issue due to which Grand Theft Auto 4 was not getting uninstalled properly from the Rockstar Games Launcher. The game is currently available on PC via both Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

GTA 4 uninstall issue should be fixed now as per the update’s patch

A screenshot of GTA 4 update's patch notes via Rockstar Games Support (Image via Rockstar Games Support)

As can be seen above, Rockstar Game Support shared the official patch notes of the newly released GTA 4 update 1.20. Here’s what it clearly states about the issue it resolves:

“Fixed an issue that resulted in the game not uninstalling correctly from the Rockstar Games Launcher.”

While the patch notes are not big, fans playing GTA 4 via Rockstar Games Launcher can finally uninstall it whenever they want.

How to uninstall Grand Theft Auto 4 from the Rockstar Games Launcher?

Uninstalling games from the Rockstar Games Launcher is pretty simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the Rockstar Games Launcher Go to the top right corner and click on Settings From the left side of the screen, select Grand Theft Auto 4 Now click on Uninstall from the Uninstall game option

The new update should allow a successful uninstall without any issues.

Is Grand Theft Auto 4 still popular among the fanbase?

Even though most players invest their time in the currently popular Grand Theft Auto Online, many fans still hold Grand Theft Auto 4 dear worldwide. Some even consider it one of the best Grand Theft Auto titles ever made, and superior to Grand Theft Auto 5 thanks to ragdoll physics and detailed open world.

Also Read: Top 5 Grand Theft Auto 4 mods to try

Check our other Grand Theft Auto articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback