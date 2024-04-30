GTA Online Infinite Cayo Perico Replay glitch reportedly fixed with an update

The GTA Online Infinite Cayo Perico Replay glitch has reportedly been patched according to reliable Rockstar Games insider and data miner, Tez2. This has apparently been done via a background update as reported by the insider on their official X account - @TezFunz2. For those unaware, this glitch lets players repeatedly play The Cayo Perico Heist finale skipping all of its setup missions.

Such money glitches help in earning a lot of cash quickly which is why they are popular within the title's community. Rockstar Games regularly patch them via background updates but players discover new glitches or workarounds constantly.

Latest background update has reportedly patched GTA Online Infinite Cayo Perico Replay glitch according to insider

Tez2 reporting on the glitch being patched (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

The GTA Online Infinite Cayo Perico Replay glitch is the latest addition to the list of replay glitches to have reportedly been patched by recent background updates for the multiplayer released by Rockstar Games.

On April 25, 2024, Tez2 reported that a GTA Online background update had patched a two million dollar glitch linked to the Celebrity Solutions Agency's Dr. Dre VIP Contract.

Tez2's background update report from a few days ago (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

The same update had seemingly also gotten rid of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid finale replay glitch, which functioned similarly to this Cayo Perico glitch, letting players skip most setup missions of that heist.

With the GTA Online Infinite Cayo Perico Replay glitch now also reportedly patched, exploiters of the same will seemingly have to utilize the usual ways of making money. While that can be time-consuming, it is how Rockstar Games meant the multiplayer to be played.

Nevertheless, it can be an enjoyable process as there are distinct ways of getting rich in the game. The Salvage Yard business and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist are two great examples of this. Additionally, you can save a bit of cash by purchasing weapons from the Gun Van which changes its location every 24 hours.

What is the GTA Online Infinite Cayo Perico Replay glitch?

The Infinite Cayo Perico Replay glitch involved successfully completing The Cayo Perico Heist finale (with the Elite Challenge) and disconnecting the internet at a certain point in its final cutscene. Executing it correctly allowed players to keep the heist's payout with the option to play the heist finale still available in the Kosatka.

